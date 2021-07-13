Splashy Paws: Tails & Tomatoes event set

Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Marcy G. Durrer, recreation program director for Hanover County Parks and Recreation.)
ASHLAND -- Splish, splash, it’s not a bath . . . its Splashy Paws: Tails and Tomatoes!
As Tomato Month continues, under the supervision of Hanover County Parks and Recreation, Splashy Paws: Tails and Tomatoes is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, at Taylor Park Dog Park located at 13017 Taylor Complex Lane in Ashland.
Enjoy a free pet caricature drawing, participate in the always fun musical tomato “sit” game, and grab a delicious Hanover Tomato to take home and enjoy (limited quantity)!
The popular “Bark Bar” also will be open to grab a canine treat. Limited vendors are scheduled to be in attendance.
The event is open to the public. and no registration is required. For more information, go to www.hanovertomatofestival.com/1133/Splashy-Paws-Tails-Tomatoes.