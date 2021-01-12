Staffer explains procedures with getting vaccine

Prior to the event, I was sent a registration form and a pre-vaccination screening form. I filled out both before I left, which sped up the process once I got near the front of the line. Given that the event was for first responders only, I was asked to present my credentials. I did not think to bring my rescue squad badge or identification card, but I did have my EMT credentials, which sufficed.

The wait to get to the front of the line was long, but it was encouraging to see so many of my fellow first responders doing the right thing. The volunteers and staff were doing their best to keep the line moving, but it does help to be patient – a task easier for me than for my excited, whining co-pilot with the whipsaw-wagging tail.

As I was about to reach the front, a Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteer took my paperwork, verified my identity and screening information. He filed the forms I brought and returned with a card containing my vaccination record.

DO NOT LOSE THAT RECORD!

The record is vital. Given that both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines consist of a series of two shots, one will need the record of the first shot to get the second. The card lists the date of the vaccination(s), the type of vaccination – Moderna for me – and list the date the cardholder should return for the second round.