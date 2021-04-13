Stamey returns to lead county Parks & Rec

Stamey said he was looking forward to gaining approval and constructing the next major P&R project at Montpelier, where the county plans to build a new community center with a full-size gymnasium and classrooms and a new library with classrooms, study rooms and a conference room. Alternative concepts for that project are currently being considered by the Facilities Space Needs Committee of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.

Stamey also wants to help Hanover become “more of a regional player” in sports tourism. “With our location and our amenities, I think we have a great amount of untapped potential,” he said.

“We’re very excited to have Derek joining our team,” said County Administrator John A. Budesky. “The breadth of his knowledge will be an asset to us as we look to expand our Parks & Recreation services and delve more into our sports tourism objectives. Derek’s experience and talent will help us meet a number of our long-term goals.”

Stamey obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Administration and subsequently earned a Master’s of Public Administration with an emphasis in local government administration, both from Virginia Commonwealth University.

He is currently working to obtain a PhD in Public Policy from Liberty University.