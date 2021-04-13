Stamey returns to lead county Parks & Rec

HANOVER -- Derek Stamey, a 17-year veteran of local government in this area, has been named the new director of Parks & Recreation for Hanover County.
Stamey started on Thursday, April 1, and replaces Greg Sager, who retired in December.
It’s Stamey’s second tenure in Hanover, where he worked in the Parks & Recreation Department as recreation coordinator for Athletics from 2007-2009.
For the last 12 years, Stamey had worked for Goochland County. Most recently, he served as Goochland’s deputy county administrator for Operations, providing oversight to the Parks & Recreation Department and other functions such as Animal Protection, Convenience Centers, Major Capital Construction and Building Maintenance and Grounds Operations.
Prior to being named deputy county administrator, Stamey had served as the Goochland’s Parks and Recreation Director.
He was instrumental in growing Goochland’s park system from one park to nine, significantly increasing the number and types of programs offered to residents and implementing two Parks & Recreation master plans.
“I’d been in Goochland for 12 years and it just felt like it was time to get back to what I really enjoyed,” Stamey said. “I wasn’t actively looking for another position, but when I saw this opening I had to inquire. Hanover is a great place to work and I really enjoyed my time here. It’s a great staff, great timing and it just felt right.”
Stamey said he was looking forward to gaining approval and constructing the next major P&R project at Montpelier, where the county plans to build a new community center with a full-size gymnasium and classrooms and a new library with classrooms, study rooms and a conference room. Alternative concepts for that project are currently being considered by the Facilities Space Needs Committee of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.
Stamey also wants to help Hanover become “more of a regional player” in sports tourism. “With our location and our amenities, I think we have a great amount of untapped potential,” he said.
“We’re very excited to have Derek joining our team,” said County Administrator John A. Budesky. “The breadth of his knowledge will be an asset to us as we look to expand our Parks & Recreation services and delve more into our sports tourism objectives. Derek’s experience and talent will help us meet a number of our long-term goals.”
Stamey obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Administration and subsequently earned a Master’s of Public Administration with an emphasis in local government administration, both from Virginia Commonwealth University.
He is currently working to obtain a PhD in Public Policy from Liberty University.
He and his wife Melissa have three children: Anna, Kyle and Laura.