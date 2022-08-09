WARE, Stanley Taylor Jr., 80, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on July 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary Ware; and his sister, Barbara Ware Shepherd. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Senell Ware; daughters, Jennifer Ware Baldwin (Michael), Mary Ware Morrow (Ethan), Anne Ware Hoey (Sean); and grandchildren, Brandon (Lily), Taylor, John, Grace, Ben, Colin, Caitlin. Taylor worked in medical consulting and hospital administration for over 50 years. He was a founding partner at Ware Langhorne and Associates. Taylor loved being around his family and spending time at Wares Wharf on the Rappahannock River. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 216 Duke St., Tappahannock, Va. 22560. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Stanley Taylor WARE,Jr.
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Backlash against a recent Hanover County School Board appointment dominated the public input portion of last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
The Pamunkey Regional Branch Libraries brought free family fun to a new level last week, featuring the traveling zoo of Jack’s Jungle for the …
TRIMBLE, John Nelson Jr., "Big John," 84, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years…
KINSER, Mrs. Hazel Mills, 91, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, formerly a 78-year resident of Verdunville, West Virginia, died Wednesday, July 27,…
BROOKS, Phyllis Louise, 90, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away after a brief struggle with advanced lung cancer on July 13, 2022. She was born …
DUNN, Stephen Austin. Beloved son and brother, Stephen Austin Dunn, 38, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.…
The beloved Hanover Tomato Festival returned to Pole Green Park last weekend with a two-day celebration brought to life with live music, a piz…
Hundreds of community members came out Saturday to the CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation annual fundraising CJ the DJ’s Music Fest at the Center of th…
RESNICK, Hugh Brian, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on August 29, 1931. Hugh fell alseep in death on July 19, 2022. He was a loving, faithful husb…
During last week’s Hanover County School Board meeting, John Axselle III, representative of the Beaverdam District and long-serving member, wa…