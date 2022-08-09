 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanley Taylor WARE,Jr.

WARE

WARE, Stanley Taylor Jr., 80, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on July 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary Ware; and his sister, Barbara Ware Shepherd. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Senell Ware; daughters, Jennifer Ware Baldwin (Michael), Mary Ware Morrow (Ethan), Anne Ware Hoey (Sean); and grandchildren, Brandon (Lily), Taylor, John, Grace, Ben, Colin, Caitlin. Taylor worked in medical consulting and hospital administration for over 50 years. He was a founding partner at Ware Langhorne and Associates. Taylor loved being around his family and spending time at Wares Wharf on the Rappahannock River. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 216 Duke St., Tappahannock, Va. 22560. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

