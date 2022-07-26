DUNN, Stephen Austin. Beloved son and brother, Stephen Austin Dunn, 38, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home. Stephen was born February 4, 1985, in Richmond, Virginia. Stephen is survived by his mother, Rebecca Snyder Dunn, Dallas, Texas; father, William Edward Dunn, stepmother, Susan Dunn, Mechanicsville, Virginia; brother, William Edward Dunn Jr., Waxahachie, Texas; stepbrother, Robert Wright Jr., Poolesville, Maryland; and stepsister, Caroline Wright, Norfolk, Virginia. In addition, Stephen had many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rosser G. Dunn and Erma Mae (Perkins) Dunn, Mechanicsville, Virginia; and maternal grandparents, Samuel L. Snyder and Jane (Huey) Snyder, Allensville, Pennsylvania. Stephen was a 2003 graduate of Atlee High School, Mechanicsville, Virginia. During his earlier years in Virginia, Stephen worked on the family farm. After moving to Texas, he worked as an apprentice electrician and in retail. Stephen enjoyed fishing with his brother and spent many hours drawing and reading. His ever-faithful companion, Tyler, the family dog, was always by his side. Stephen had a strong faith. He prayed daily and always kept his rosary with him. Stephen always tried to help those that were less fortunate with food, clothing and prayer. His family was blessed to have him for his short time on earth. A graveside service will be held July 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Virginia 23069. To celebrate Stephen’s life and to come together as family, a reception at the home of William Edward and Susan Dunn, 8109 Academy Drive, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116, will follow immediately after the graveside service. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Stephen’s name.
Stephen Austin DUNN
- OBITUARY
-
-
- 0
