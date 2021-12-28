BAREFORD, Steven B., 54, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Allan Bareford; and is survived by his mother, Barbara Bareford; sister, Debbie Borkey; brother, Mike Bareford (Sandra); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews ,and friends. Steve loved muscle cars, was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and had a vast collection of Earnhardt memorabilia. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., with services beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu in flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Onward Christmas Campaign, c/o Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Steven B. BAREFORD
- Obituary
