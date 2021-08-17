Steven Shipp

SHIPP, Steven W., 55, of Mechanicsville, passed away August 9, 2021. He is accompanied in Heaven by his brother, Gregory Shipp; and his friend, Jeff Wightman. Steve is survived by his parents, Jim and Joyce Shipp; his two daughters, Nicole and Savannah Shipp; his sister, Amy Stewart (Chris Stewart); his two nephews, Caleb and Luke Stewart; and many other loving family members. He was passionate and dedicated to his work at James River Air Conditioning. Steve also loved fishing and cooking delicious meals for his family. His family and friends will be honoring him and celebrating his life at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Steve's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.