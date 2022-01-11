Storm came in like a lion, leaving thousands of residents without power

By midday, about a dozen citizens had visited the site.

“It’s been a steady flow. We’ve had individuals who popped in just for a charge of the phone and we’ve had some individuals work remotely to be able to sustain their jobs and then we’ve had a family come in to use the warm restroom…. so it’s been a variety of things,” Baxter said.

Betsy Connell and Aaron Hairfield are normally Community Services employees at the Raft House, but they volunteered to cover a shift at the warming center.

“I think this can be so helpful and allows people to connect with others and get their work done,” Connell said. “When it’s cold in your house and you can’t cook, this really helps.”

Hairfield is usually a driver at Raft House, but due to its closure was also glad to be able to help out at the center. “This was an opportunity for me to get out and help,” he said. “I live in Mechanicsville so I didn’t have any power loss or anything, but it’s important to help where you can. I know I’d be happy to have this service if I didn’t have power.”

Don Brockman said the station made a difference in his life as he worked to catch up on some work in the warm workspace.