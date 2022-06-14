Strawberry Faire offers sweet day out in Ashland

Over 20,000 visitors flooded the streets of Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) last weekend for the return of the beloved Ashland Strawberry Faire four decades after it began.

Held on Saturday, June 11, this year’s Faire boasted countless attractions for all ages to enjoy, including a first-ever “Strawberry Kids” Parade, live performances at the Blackwell Stage, and a “Kid Zone” filled with games and a Dunk Tank, which featured local public officials taking a plunge while fundraising for their favorite charities.

“The Ashland Strawberry Faire is a fun-filled family day where people can come, the kids can play really inexpensive games and everyone can have a good time,” said Sharon Chidsey, president of the Faire’s Board of Directors.

In addition to providing free entertainment, proceeds from the Faire go back into the community in the form of nonprofit support and yearly scholarships provided to local students.

She said they were eager to see their longtime vendors again along with new participants, with this year featuring almost 300 arts and crafts, food, nonprofit and business vendors.

Among the Faire’s returning vendors were members of the Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) Tri-City Chapter who brought their impressive, choppers for kids to climb aboard. The display was part of the Faire’s “Motor Mile” attraction, which featured an assortment of transportation to touch and see, including a new mechanical bull and horse ride.

Bear, the vice president of the chapter, said he has been participating in the Faire for around 10 years now and always has a great time.

“I was not expecting a crowd this big today because of the weather,” Bear added in amazement.

Despite the day’s gloomy and unpredictable weather forecast, the sun prevailed by the early afternoon and provided pleasant weather for a majority of the Faire. Even when the sky sprinkled occasional rain in the morning, the crowd of festivalgoers continued to grow.

Next to longtime vendors, there were a variety of new faces in the string of booths aligning the streets, including R-MC alumna and miniature artist Kara Muller of Little Bit Minis.

“There’s a really good energy here today,” she said, commenting on her joyous first experience at the Faire. She said she will definitely be participating in coming years.

Among the new attractions this year included a mobile escape room van provided by RED VEIN Escape. Kitty Barnes said they received “tons of families” eager to try out the five-minute interactive game throughout the day.

New visitors raved about their first experience at the Faire, marveling at the endless amount of activities and easy-to-navigate street layout.

“I like that it’s so organized and how they section it off by vendor, so you have different areas and different things to see,” said Jessica Garcia, a Hanover resident. “And I like that it’s animal friendly.”

The streets were crawling with furry friends throughout the day, with many even dressed in strawberry-patterned scarves and outfits in the spirit of the Faire.

Visitors also voted for their favorite vendors of the day. His and Her Soap Company was voted fan-favorite for arts and crafts, Funcakes won favorite commercial food and Raise, Inc. Coffee won the favorite for non-commercial food.

Molly Hudson of The Concert Ballet of Virginia was crowned this year’s youth “Spirit of the Faire” winner and Betty La Place received the adult recognition.

La Place said she was “totally surprised” when they announced her as this year’s winner and was awarded due to her status as the Faire committee’s longest-serving member of over 30 years.

“It’s a really fun thing,” she said, commenting on why she has loved attending the Faire over the decades. “I mean, you can bring a family and not spend any money at all if you don’t have to. The only thing you pay for is what you buy.”

Chidsey said they are always looking for new volunteers and board members throughout the year.