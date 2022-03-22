 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stuart MELTON Jr.

Stuart MELTON Jr.

MELTON, Stuart Edward Jr., 87, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ermine Fletcher Melton Bailey; father, Stuart Edward Melton Sr.; sisters, Shirley W. Mosley, Katherine "Kit" Melton and Jane Ozmore. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Mann Melton; children, Jennifer Anderson (Christian) and Matthew Melton (Sabrina); grandchildren, Kolby and Emma Anderson, Aiden and Chase Melton; sister, Fran Tarson; brother, Kenneth Melton; and a host of nieces and nephews. Stuart was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps., and retired from the Richmond City Fire Department as a Captain. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where the family will gather with friends beginning at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the T2T Foundation. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

