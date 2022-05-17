Student leaders address need to focus on mental health issues

Members of the Superintendent’s Secondary Student Advisory Panel were spotlighted during last week’s Hanover School Board meeting, highlighting how the young students have served as powerful voices for their peers over the years and spurred meaningful change within their leadership roles.

Dr. Bob Staley, director of secondary education and leader of the panel, shared an overview of the group and what participants have accomplished over the years.

Established in 1997, the Secondary Student Advisory Panel is comprised of student representatives from each grade level in every comprehensive middle school and high school in the county, including two students from The Georgetown School, two from the Hanover Center for Trades and Technology and seven from the Hanover County Online School.

Students are handpicked by their respective principals to serve on the panel on behalf of their peers. The panel currently has 36 students who remain on the panel through graduation.

The group usually meets multiple times annually with superintendent Michael Gill and engages with senior staff and central office leaders to determine focus areas. Student responses are shared with principals after each meeting along with a yearly report provided to the school board in June.

“When students speak, we listen,” said Staley, who outlined the focus areas they dove into this school year that included student devices and technology, lunch menus, scheduling, flexible learning days, the need for a school counselor or career counselors and reporting bullying behaviors.

Due to complications with COVID-19 restrictions, the panel only met with Gill twice this school year. He said he looks forward to a “more robust” schedule as they return to normalcy.

Several panel members stood alongside Staley during the meeting to share their experience on the panel and offer suggestions for the upcoming school year. Zane Abbud of Atlee High School, Suzanne Donaldson of Atlee High School, Christopher DeCambre of Mechanicsville High School and Mia Walker of Patrick Henry High School were in attendance.

Abbud thanked Gill, Atlee High School principal John Wheeler and the school board for giving him the opportunity to serve on the panel and for listening to their ideas, suggestions and feedback. He has been serving on the panel since his freshman year.

“One thing I would like to share with you tonight is that, given our experience working with so many fabulous people here in this very room, Hanover County truly listens to us as students,” Abbud said.

Donaldson, who has been serving on the panel since sixth grade, shared the positive connections she’s made over the years as a student leader, including her strengthening relationships with Wheeler and her former principal Mark Beckett of Chickahominy Middle School.

“It has also been great getting to personally know some of the school board members, but, most importantly, getting to collaborate with students outside of my high school has been a great opportunity,” Donaldson said.

Sophomore Walker has served on the panel since her freshman year. She said the advisory panel is a great opportunity to hear firsthand from students what is going on in schools and highlighted the importance of focusing on student mental health.

“I would encourage division leadership to continue to focus on mental health,” Walker said. “… Poor mental health is a leading factor in teen death. This is a serious topic, and we can fix it by making the environment safe and supportive of students.”

Gill said the topic of mental health arose in every breakout group during the panel’s last meeting.

“This is important to our young people, which we continue to focus,” Gill said. “So I want to thank our students for acknowledging that, talking very candidly about that, which we know will lead to progress.”

Chickahominy board representative Bob Hundley suggested that the panel further explore ideas to address bullying in schools and how it coincides with mental health.

“Because that’s a situation that’s been happening for as long as there have been students, and I don’t think we’re ever going to be able to tackle it in one single swoop,” Hundley said. “But I think with input from students like yourselves, I think we can make a big dent in it.”

Discipline hearing review officer Dr. Brian Maltby reviewed the 2021-2022 Equity Report and further discussed the topic of mental and behavioral health in schools, calling attention to a recent spike in suicide assessments conducted by school counselors.

According to the report, 294 assessments were conducted in the 2019-2020 school year, which included data only through March 13, 2020, due to COVID-19 school closures. In the 2020-2021 school year, assessments dropped to 159, which may be partly due to virtual learning in place of in-person instruction. In the current school year, assessments jumped to 295 as of May 1.

“The numbers are high, the need for the mental health resources… are obvious,” Maltby said. “They still are a significant part of our kids’ school day.”

The report also identified a trend in many students reporting feeling tired, anxious and worried. A majority of the same students reported that they had access to coping skills or a trusted adult to turn to for support.

Maltby said he has had the privilege of working closely with the Secondary Student Advisory Panel in identifying the need for mental health resources in schools and highlighted the resources they have allocated to support mental and behavioral health.

“The highlight this year is not so much technology resources but what we are doing to assist with mental health and behavior in our schools,” Maltby said. “And I can tell you, we’ve had some amazing successes.”

Resources now available to students include five therapy dogs in schools, new social workers, positive behavior support coaches, elementary counselors, school-based mental health clinicians, ABA Behavior Consultative teachers, new career counselor, a positive behavior support coordinator and a new intervention counselor for substance abuse prevention.

When asked what the biggest takeaway was from serving on the panel, Walker said she enjoyed the character-building aspect of it. Donaldson said it helped her come out of her shell and DeCambre said he enjoyed public speaking and having important conversations with adults. Abbud said he enjoyed learning how to make change.