Students’ fall return seeks normality

ASHLAND -- When almost 16,000 Hanover County Public Schools students return to the classroom this fall, the future of mandatory masks in the classroom is on the minds of some parents.
While other mandates have been eased or lifted, school officials are still awaiting guidance on policies regarding mask wearing.
Only about 500 students have opted for the county’s online school in its second year of operation, meaning classrooms and campuses will welcome more students than last year. Halls will be busier, cafeterias will serve more students, and buses will be filled to pre-pandemic levels.
“It’s going to look a little different than it did last year because we will simply have more bodies and human beings in our classrooms,” Jennifer Greif, assistant superintendent in charge of instructional leadership, said.
County officials have vowed to adhere to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines and Virginia Department of Education guidelines regarding mitigation practices, but at the Tuesday, June 13, meeting, Superintendent Michael Gill hinted that further guidance regarding restrictions is expected, perhaps within the next month.
As in months past, a number of parents expressed concern with the mandatory mask policy at last week’s meeting, many citing not only the physical limitations on their children but also the social and emotional toll the face coverings evoke.
Chickahominy District resident and parent of three Danielle Floyd said the mask requirement caused her fifth-grader to return from classes each day with a headache.
“I am here today against masks,” she told board members during a public comment period. “My kindergartener cried every day about having to wear the mask and my fifth-grader came home with a headache.”
She said a commitment to follow recommendations does not excuse the board from making the right decision regarding Hanover students.
“If you didn’t have a say in what was happening to our kids, what would be the point of having a school board?” she asked. “We cannot have forced masks on our children this year.
In other matters, Assistant Superintendent Christina Berta presented a preliminary plan regarding allocation of recently allocated funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Fund.
Hanover County will receive $8.3 million in funding that must be used beginning July 1 of this year and ending Sept. 30, 2024.
“This funding will support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures,” Berta said. The grant requires that 20% of the funding be reserved to address learning loss recovery and address social and mental health issues.
Administrators plan to spend about $3.8 million on instructional support during the upcoming three years. “This funding will be used for additional student supports and to hold class sizes at or below target throughout the grant period,” Berta said.
About $4.5 million is slated for technology and equipment upgrades that include the replacement of student devices.
Berta identified one challenge involved with the grant in the form of sustainability. In other words, how does the county continue to fund the expanded positions and services once the grant money is exhausted? She said savings from attrition and “the natural course of teachers leaving could offset some of those costs. Adjustments in assignments re-evaluated during the period could also provide funding relief.
“We do believe we have a way to provide . . . for these ongoing services,” Berta said. The plan will be re-evaluated every six months, and spending targets could be adjusted.
The board accepted the funding plan by a unanimous vote, and the Hanover County Board of Supervisors will consider the request at its July 28 meeting.
Gill said the spending plan presented is flexible and will be the subject of many future discussions.
“It will need to be evaluated, re-evaluated and re-evaluated,” he said.
Claire James Scott expressed her preference regarding the federal funding coming Hanover’s way during the public comment period.
“My request is that with the funds you receive, that you will definitely recruit and hire someone, an officer of diversity, equity and inclusion, making sure we meet the needs of all students, no matter their race, religion or their sexual orientation,” Scott said.
Pat Jordan, Hanover NAACP president, also expressed a desire to allocate some of the funding to promote equity and enhance minority hiring of educators in the county.
She also called for more transparency and equity in county schools, and pointed out what she considered a disproportionate amount of assistant superintendents in the Central Office.
Last month, the board approved its fourth assistant superintendent position when it named Chris Whitley as the assistant superintendent of Community Engagement and Policy Administration.
In other matters, Greif updated board members on the Return to Learn Plan and provided more detail regarding the reopening schedule, including some changes in opening and closing bell times.
Most of the county’s elementary schools will operate from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., but three elementary schools — Mechanicsville, Cool Spring, and Laurel Meadow — will begin classes at 8:15 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. due to transportation issues.
Middle and high school classes begin at 8:45 a.m. with dismissal at 3:45 p.m., with students utilizing an A-B block schedule with four classes per day.
Greif also updated board members on mitigation efforts in place, but cautioned that further guidance is expected from the state in upcoming weeks.
“We are waiting and we will continue to follow our best recommendations and give you that information so that you as a board can consider that,” she said.
Gill said he recently had engaged with other superintendents from across the state but no new guidelines were available at the time of that conference.
Students will continue to use seating charts and limited movement in class and lunchroom to enable officials to engage in contact tracing if new cases are identified. Contact tracing will continue when school begins in the fall to track.
More than 11,000 parents have requested transportation for the upcoming year, and bus level capacities will return to near pre-pandemic levels. Students will continue to utilize assigned seating on buses.
Greif said further updates on the Return to Learn plan will be forthcoming.
In other matters, Bob May and Steven Ikenberry assumed their new positions on the board as South Anna and Cold Harbor representatives at last week’s meeting.
Following the board’s annual reorganization, Ola Hawkins, Ashland District, was tapped to serve as chair for the upcoming year, while Bob Hundley, Chickahominy District, was elected vice chair.