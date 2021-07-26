Students’ fall return seeks normality

About $4.5 million is slated for technology and equipment upgrades that include the replacement of student devices.

Berta identified one challenge involved with the grant in the form of sustainability. In other words, how does the county continue to fund the expanded positions and services once the grant money is exhausted? She said savings from attrition and “the natural course of teachers leaving could offset some of those costs. Adjustments in assignments re-evaluated during the period could also provide funding relief.

“We do believe we have a way to provide . . . for these ongoing services,” Berta said. The plan will be re-evaluated every six months, and spending targets could be adjusted.

The board accepted the funding plan by a unanimous vote, and the Hanover County Board of Supervisors will consider the request at its July 28 meeting.

Gill said the spending plan presented is flexible and will be the subject of many future discussions.

“It will need to be evaluated, re-evaluated and re-evaluated,” he said.

Claire James Scott expressed her preference regarding the federal funding coming Hanover’s way during the public comment period.