Students, parents want to keep winter sports active

Hanover was the only school district to open for face-to-face instruction in September, and many speakers credited officials for offering those opportunities.

“Hanover County schools have been a shining light for the rest of the Commonwealth as we are one of the very few counties that have the option to go 100% in-person,” said Henry Atkinson, a junior at Hanover High School. “We are a leader in academics and now I believe it’s time for us to lead the way in sports,” he added, while encouraging board members to reinstate winter sports.

When activities were suspended last week, officials said the decision was collaborative, made “in close consultation with Chickahominy Health District officials, and with the support of our [Hanover County] School Board, middle and high school principals, and athletic directors. We will continue to do so moving forward.”

The warnings were not lost on the students who spoke at last week’s meeting, and many expressed guarantees that student athletes would follow guidelines and take all possible measures to ensure safety.