LINK, Sue Overton, 81, of Mechanicsville, passed away January 29, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Harold W. Link; two daughters, Arlene Link Traylor (Monte) and Cindi Link Noel; four grandchildren, Jacob Traylor (Katie), Lauren Paige Traylor, Christina Noel Mehta (Shalin) and Brittany Nicole Noel; one great-grandson, Cole Bryce Traylor; one sister, Mildred O. Newton; and three brothers, Willie, Shirley and Roy Overton. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 11, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to At Home Care Hospice.
Sue Overton LINK
