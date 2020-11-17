Suit dismissed regarding Wegmans proposed site

HANOVER — Hanover Circuit Court Judge Overton Harris has dismissed a lawsuit filed last summer by five Hanover County citizens regarding the proposed Wegmans Distribution Center slated for the Ashcake and Sliding Hill Road area.

The suit outlined 12 specific complaints, many of them centered on the process by which the project was approved, noise and quality of life issues, and the lack of transparency surrounding the project.

Their suit also addressed impact and environmental justice issues associated with the project.

Judge Harris convened a hearing in September where lawyers representing the county asked for the dismissal.

In his latest ruling, that motion was granted, citing a lack of standing on the part of the plaintiffs and no actionable legislative action on the part of the county regarding the project.