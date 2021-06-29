Superintendent explains ‘Why’ in his address to Class of 2021

In order to become a balcony person yourself, it is critical that service to others is a key component of your life. Of course, it feels good to do good, but serving others has actually been linked to several health benefits. In fact, it has been proven to help you live longer. More importantly, it gives more meaning to those years, and makes them happier, more fulfilled years. As Arthur Sheldon put it, “He profits most who serves best.” While it may seem counterintuitive for some, we do in fact end up gaining more when we give. It is in the giving that we often find our passion, our calling, our purpose, our … why. When we see the good we are able to do, it is no longer a sacrifice we are making, rather it becomes an outward expression of what is important to us. That expression not only reveals our capabilities to others, but can help us learn about ourselves.

I can’t tell you what your why is, and neither can the person to your left or right. It is as unique as the name on the diploma you are about to receive. There are practices and habits though that will help you discover it. It can be hard work, but you are already used to that. In fact, you have put in 13 years of hard work to get you to this stage you are about to cross. That work has been worth it, because it has laid a solid foundation on which you can build your future success. As you go forth from here and build that success brick by brick, make sure that your time is spent not solely on racing up the proverbial ladder as fast as you can, but also in making sure that your journey is one that leaves people better because you have been in their lives. In doing so, you may just discover … your why.