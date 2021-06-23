Superintendent expresses appreciation for support

Editor’s note: The following speech was provided by Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools on Thursday, June 17, as members of the Class of 2021 prepared for commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, June 18-19. He delivered the remarks at all four graduations: Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville, and Patrick Henry high schools.)
Dear Families,
WE DID IT!!! Tomorrow morning, we will welcome our students for the final day of the 2020-21 school year. Before we do, I would like to take a moment to extend my deepest and sincerest appreciation to each and every one of you who helped us to reach this point 00 the last day of a school year we will talk about for the rest of our lives.
Just prior to the first day of school, I shared the following message with you: “2020 has been a year like none other, and while I’m sure many will be glad to see it go, I am excited about the school year to come. During adversity, we often discover our greatest potential. Working side-by-side, we can do exactly that. Let’s make it happen. Together.”
Together. It’s a powerful word and one that underscores what made this year successful. It took our entire school community, each person rising to the moment and doing their part to make what may have seemed impossible possible. Working together, we achieved more than anyone ever imagined, all for the sole purpose of serving the unique needs of our students and families. It is the people of our community and the strong relationships that we have forged together over many years that have helped us through these challenging times and truly exhibited the strength of our school system and Hanover County.
Grateful. As I reflect back on this unprecedented school year, the word that comes to mind most is grateful. I am grateful for our students, who showed just how resilient they are while continuing to become responsible and empowered citizens. I am grateful for our faculty and staff at all levels, who rose to the challenge with unwavering service and dedication through the most trying times we have experienced together. I am grateful for you, our families, who trusted us over the course of the entire school year to educate and care for your children. And, I am grateful for our broader community for their longstanding and unwavering support of our school division.
Despite the many challenges, you supported us deeply as we made a unique plan that best served our students a reality. We didn’t know what to expect last fall, but we knew it was the right plan for our community. We knew we had to try for the sake of our students and their wellbeing.
Tomorrow morning, we will gather again for one last time this school year. We tried, and we succeeded. Together, we did it!
With deepest gratitude,
Dr. Michael Gill
Superintendent of Schools