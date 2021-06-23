Superintendent expresses appreciation for support

Editor’s note: The following speech was provided by Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools on Thursday, June 17, as members of the Class of 2021 prepared for commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, June 18-19. He delivered the remarks at all four graduations: Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville, and Patrick Henry high schools.)

Dear Families,

WE DID IT!!! Tomorrow morning, we will welcome our students for the final day of the 2020-21 school year. Before we do, I would like to take a moment to extend my deepest and sincerest appreciation to each and every one of you who helped us to reach this point 00 the last day of a school year we will talk about for the rest of our lives.

Just prior to the first day of school, I shared the following message with you: “2020 has been a year like none other, and while I’m sure many will be glad to see it go, I am excited about the school year to come. During adversity, we often discover our greatest potential. Working side-by-side, we can do exactly that. Let’s make it happen. Together.”