Superintendent’s 2022-23 proposed budget receives rave reviews

Hanover County school board members listened to a series of glowing reviews regarding the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 budget at a special public hearing held last week at the Central Office. The comments included praise for salary increases for all employees included in the proposal, but also commended the efforts of administrators to devise a plan that meets the needs of teachers and students in a challenging environment.

Hanover school superintendent Dr. Michael Gill presented that budget earlier in the month, and the board is scheduled to consider the proposal at its Feb. 8 regular meeting.

In addition to providing salary increases of at least 5% for all school employees, the $277.5 million proposal also adds positions to address growing needs in career and technical education (CTE), mental health and emotional well being, advanced studies and behavioral management. The plan also establishes a training academy to assist provisionally certified teachers in obtaining full accreditation.

Atlee High School principal John Wheeler spoke on behalf of all high school principals in the county and said he’d witnessed a number of school budgets in his 24-year career in public education, but this one stood out in his mind.