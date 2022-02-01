Superintendent’s 2022-23 proposed budget receives rave reviews

Hanover County school board members listened to a series of glowing reviews regarding the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 budget at a special public hearing held last week at the Central Office. The comments included praise for salary increases for all employees included in the proposal, but also commended the efforts of administrators to devise a plan that meets the needs of teachers and students in a challenging environment.
Hanover school superintendent Dr. Michael Gill presented that budget earlier in the month, and the board is scheduled to consider the proposal at its Feb. 8 regular meeting.
In addition to providing salary increases of at least 5% for all school employees, the $277.5 million proposal also adds positions to address growing needs in career and technical education (CTE), mental health and emotional well being, advanced studies and behavioral management. The plan also establishes a training academy to assist provisionally certified teachers in obtaining full accreditation.
Atlee High School principal John Wheeler spoke on behalf of all high school principals in the county and said he’d witnessed a number of school budgets in his 24-year career in public education, but this one stood out in his mind.
“In my 21 years as an administrator – including the past 12 as a high school principal – I have seen a number of budgets proposed and implemented,” he said. “I have never, however, seen a budget like Dr. Gill’s 2022-23 budget that has been proposed.”
He explained his reasoning. “As we continue to experience yet another challenging school year I’m extremely impressed with the commitment to meet the ever-changing needs and complex needs of our students and families….while doing everything in our power to care for those who take care of our children, our incredible employees.”
Chickahominy Middle School principal Mark Beckett echoed those sentiments.
“I’m here this evening to express our support and appreciation of the superintendent’s budget,” Beckett said. “As we all know and understand, the previous years during the pandemic have created many challenges. However, through every obstacle and the everyday pivots that teacher and every employee made…. rose to the challenge and continued to make a difference in our children’s lives everyday,” he said.
“We as the middle school team, thank Dr. Gill and his senior staff for creating a budget that shows their commitment to both students and staff of Hanover County schools.”
Highlights of Gill’s proposed budget includes a 5% salary increase for all employees effective July 1, 2022, with longevity salary enhancements that could result in some employees receiving up to a 7% salary increase.
The budget creates eight new positions to support student mental health, counseling and behavioral management and provides salary increases to some targeted areas.
The plan also implements an assigned substitute plan for each campus and continues compensation for teachers who are forced to cover classes due to the substitute shortage.
Two positions are planned to support work-based training programs and CTE, and provides advanced studies coordinator at each high school campus. A part-time safety coordinator is also included in the proposal.
Gene Matthews, president of Hanover Education Association, said its members appreciated the cooperation of county and school leaders to compile this year’s budget and provide salary increases for all school employees.
Hanover Professional Educators president Bill Callahan said, “Our associations emphatically support the improvements in the teachers’ salary scale,” he said. “Although all employees will receive a minimum 5% raise, additional funding will be spent to bolster the salaries of employees who have served HCPS the longest,” Callahan added. “This is a very positive step for county educators and one that our members greatly appreciate.”