Supervisors defer action on 2 project applications

HANOVER — Although the deferral of pending projects or applications are not unusual occurrences at Hanover County Board of Supervisors meetings, one request received more attention than usual at last Wednesday’s meeting.
The supervisors deferred action on two pending applications, both of which have received a fair amount of input from the public. A mixed use development planned for Hickory Hill and approval of a recreation events venue near Patrick Henry High School were deferred until the board’s January meeting.
Both projects are located in the Beaverdam District represented by Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley who opened last week’s meeting by requesting the pair of deferrals. Stanley also serves as the board chair.
While supervisors quickly deferred the Hickory Hill request until January, they were less anxious to defer the event venue request.
“It might be beneficial to hear this case tonight. It’s been going on for quite some time,” said South Anna District supervisor Sue Dibble, while noting that board members had received more than 100 pages of documents for review regarding the case.
Dibble also said it would be helpful to hear from the applicant as well as the opposition “so that all of us are up to speed on this particular case.”
The applicant originally requested a conditional use permit that would allow three barns on the property located near Horseshoe Bridge Road to be used for weddings and other similar events, but amended the application that indicates the venue will be used for company meetings, baby or bridal showers, church meetings or birthday parties, but not weddings.
At a community meeting held earlier this year, several issues were raised, including the impact of a business on residential neighbors and their property values.
The Hanover County Planning Commission recommended denial of the application.
Opponents also cited neighborhood covenants that they contend exclude any operation that would negatively affect the three-site subdivision. The owner of a nearby horse farm also requested a fence separating the property lines as opposed to a tree barrier.
Noise and trash also were listed concerns, but noise tests conducted at the site indicated music was within acceptable limits. In the amended application, music is restricted to inside the barn within certain hours. There are other restrictions, including a limit of 65 participants at a single event, with no more than 50 inside the barn. For larger events, a tent will be erected to accommodate those activities.
Dibble said going forward with the public hearing followed by a deferral also would allow the applicant a better idea of “what we would like to see to improve the case.”
Planning director David Maloney said a notice was forwarded to interested parties informing them of the deferral request by the applicant, but said final action on all deferrals are made at the board’s prerogative.
“The appellant has been advised that there is a potential that the case could be heard tonight,” Maloney said.
Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson said he had received information that some interested parties were informed the case was deferred and he was concerned that could preclude some of those interested parties from attending the public hearing.
Maloney indicated the deferral was requested to allow the applicant adequate time to seek legal counsel regarding the case.He also noted the amended application contains more stringent restrictions than the original request.
“I am in receipt of an email that came from someone in planning that indicated that Mr. Stanley has indicated that he will be deferring the case,” Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard said. She said the communication was “misleading” to some who received it, and said she supported holding the public hearing and then considering the deferral request.
“It makes me uncomfortable deferring before we have all the information or before we can give direction. It doesn’t seem fair to anybody,” Prichard said.
Vice chair Sean Davis, Henry District, noted the applicant’s case could change once he is counseled, and also said confusion regarding the deferral could cause some to not show up for the public hearing.
The chair noted that requests for deferrals by the applicant are not uncommon and said he’d never seen one denied. “I’ve never seen a deferral that was asked for by an applicant turned down,” Stanley said. “I indicated to the Planning Department that I planned to move for a deferral.”
Chickahominy supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek said she could recall times when citizens were confused as to whether a case would be heard and suggested possibly deferring the case, but allowing the public hearing to proceed in order to gain more insight regarding the request. “We’ve had public hearings and then deferred,” she said. “We’ve even come back and held additional public hearings so we could do more, and, given the amount of attention that this particular case has received, I would offer to the chairman that might be a helpful solution.”
Stanley noted that all applicants deserve equal treatment and said his request to defer was based on his belief that a small business owner has the same rights as a large developer.
“I’m just wondering why we deferred Hickory Hill and don’t require those folks to present, and now we’re going to ask the Masons (applicants) to present their case when they’ve asked for a deferral,” Davis said. “It looks like we’re being pretty inconsistent.”
Dibble said there is a distinction in the two cases, and, while she feels comfortable with information regarding the Hickory Hill project and its status, she is less familiar with the Masons’ request.
The only information available for her consideration is “a big stack of papers from opponents.” “I don’t feel like I have enough information to make a decision on what to do with the case,” Dibble said.
Davis joined fellow board members Michael Herzberg, Cold Harbor; Peterson, Kelly-Wiecek and Stanley in voting for a deferral prior to the public hearing, while Dibble and Prichard recorded no votes.
Stanley said he has not reached a conclusion on either of the cases but noted that “Hickory Hill is getting a lot more opposition that this one.”
Kelly-Wiecek said she also is seeking more information on the case and suggested allowing those who did show up for the evening’s public hearing be allowed to speak during Citizen’s Time.
Board rules provide that items contained on the agenda for a public hearing cannot be addressed during Citizen’s Time.