Supervisors defer action on 2 project applications

The chair noted that requests for deferrals by the applicant are not uncommon and said he’d never seen one denied. “I’ve never seen a deferral that was asked for by an applicant turned down,” Stanley said. “I indicated to the Planning Department that I planned to move for a deferral.”

Chickahominy supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek said she could recall times when citizens were confused as to whether a case would be heard and suggested possibly deferring the case, but allowing the public hearing to proceed in order to gain more insight regarding the request. “We’ve had public hearings and then deferred,” she said. “We’ve even come back and held additional public hearings so we could do more, and, given the amount of attention that this particular case has received, I would offer to the chairman that might be a helpful solution.”

Stanley noted that all applicants deserve equal treatment and said his request to defer was based on his belief that a small business owner has the same rights as a large developer.

“I’m just wondering why we deferred Hickory Hill and don’t require those folks to present, and now we’re going to ask the Masons (applicants) to present their case when they’ve asked for a deferral,” Davis said. “It looks like we’re being pretty inconsistent.”