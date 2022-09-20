Supervisors discuss removal process following allegations against school board member

The Hanover County Board of Supervisors recently had a lengthy discussion about the complex process of removing an appointed public officer in light of recent allegations that an unnamed school board member had violated federal student privacy laws and other forms of misconduct.

During the Aug. 24 board of supervisors meeting, supervisors entered into a closed session to discuss the removal of appointed public officers. Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek then requested that Hanover County Attorney Dennis Walter present a detailed overview of the process in last week’s open session, which took place on Sept. 14.

The presentation was informational and required no action by supervisors. The board of supervisors never named the school board member they were discussing.

Walter noted how supervisors have received a “number of comments” and questions regarding their role in appointing school board members and actions taken by school board members after appointment.

The Hanover County School Board is comprised of representatives of the county’s seven magisterial districts appointed to staggered four-year terms by the board of supervisors.

Walter discussed the process of removal of an appointed public officer as outlined in the Code of Virginia. He said while there are no specific statutory requirements for the board of supervisors when they receive allegations, they have certain moral obligations, such as determining the validity of the allegations.

As outlined in Section 24.2-234 of the state code, a removal proceeding for an appointed officer must be brought by the authority who appointed that officer. Because the supervisors are the appointing authority for school board members, a majority of the board of supervisors members must sign a “penalty of perjury” with the petition, meaning a majority of the board believes that the information contained in the petition is true “to the best of their knowledge.”

Once the petition is filed with the circuit court, the court would issue a ruling requiring the officer to show cause why he or she should not be removed from office. The return date is within five to 10 days and would be served to the officer with a copy of the petition. The case would be heard on that return date unless there is good cause for continuance or postponement to a later day in the term, as stated in the code.

“While I mentioned up front that five to 10 days is what state code provides, I have not seen any cases where the trial happened five to 10 days later,” Walter said. After reaching out to the circuit court recently, he found that it would take approximately three to six months before a two-day jury trial could be conducted, he said.

He outlined other procedural issues with the removal process, mentioning how most cases of removal proceedings are unsuccessful, which is typically due to some procedural defect, insufficient evidence of misconduct or because the official in question decides to resign.

Courts in Virginia follow the “clear and convincing” standard of proof in these cases, he said.

“It’s more than just you have a little bit more evidence, but it isn’t beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said. “It has to be convincing.”

Although supervisors have heard from many residents desiring the removal of a particular school board member based on individual votes on issues or school operations in general, those are not appropriate grounds to seek removal of a school board member, Walter pointed out.

“To remove somebody, at least here in Virginia, requires a very, very good reason for doing so,” he said. “They are not based on policy decisions.”

Walter said recent allegations against the school board member in question surround improper conduct, which requires two components to form the basis for removal per the state code.

“The officer must have done something that constitutes either neglect of duty, misuse of office or incompetence in the performance of duties, and that neglect of duty, misuse of office or incompetence has to have a material adverse effect upon the conduct of office,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of proving “some harm or injury” to the school board’s operations as a result of the accused officer’s misconduct.

“So each case falls or rises on its facts – both as to what the officer has done, but also what the impact is on that public body,” he said.

Although the name of the accused school board member was not stated during the meeting, Walter said allegations of improper conduct have surrounded a possible disclosure of student records in violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and misconduct in school board meetings, specifically referencing the public input portion.

FERPA governs student records and the protection of those records and applies to all educational agencies, whether public or private. It prohibits federal funding of schools that have either a policy or a practice that permits the release of students’ education records without a parent’s written consent, or if the student is over 18, the student’s consent.

“The allegations basically here are that a school board member disclosed personal information about a student or student records without that student’s consent. That disclosure violates the provisions of FERPA,” he said. He added that allegations include the use of the school board member’s personal email account to disclose the information.

Walter said the board has requested additional information to see how much they can determine as to “what happened, when it happened and what that conduct actually entailed.”

He continued, saying allegations surrounding public input at meetings include how speakers and attendees of school board meetings have been treated and how the board has responded to actions taken by non-speakers, such as “folks who are holding signs, those who break out in spontaneous applause or booing… sometimes there are comments that are made from the dais about what will happen if the speaker doesn’t change what they’re saying… and sometimes that involves the possibility of asking law enforcement to get involved. “

Law enforcement officers are present during school board meetings to “ensure something really bad doesn’t happen,” and they are generally not enforcers of public bodies and should not be commanded by the chairman or another school board member, Walter said.

Although the board of supervisors never named the school board member they were discussing, several citizen speakers spoke during the same meeting’s citizen’s time and the Aug. 24 meeting to voice disapproval of the conduct of the school board chairman and long-standing representative John Axselle.

During the Aug. 24 board of supervisors meeting, Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan referenced an incident that occurred during the Aug. 16 school board special meeting, which was held as an extended public comment period on a then-proposed Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) policy that would require a case-by-case review of transgender and non-binary students who request access to facilities that align with their gender identity. The policy was eventually adopted by the school board on Aug. 30.

During the meeting, Axselle requested that the onsite sheriff’s deputy escort citizen Wendy Kersey out of the board room during the public input portion of the meeting. Kersey, who spoke in opposition of the Hanover Patriots group in attendance, was cut off by Axselle, who stated that she must speak of the policy in question before she was eventually escorted out of the room by security.

Hunter-Jordan suggested that Axselle did not issue the same treatment to other speakers who spoke off-topic during the meeting, as Kersey was the only citizen removed from the board room.

“We would like to have that addressed so that we can have a consistent way of communicating with all of the representatives of Hanover County,” Hunter-Jordan said.

Walter said the board is still receiving information on the allegations but should consider a number of factors concerning the conduct of school board meetings, including if the rules are being applied in a “viewpoint neutral standard,” if a school board member makes comments based on whether or not they agree with the citizen speaker, if conduct has discouraged public comment and if it has a “chilling effect” on certain viewpoints.

“The allegations that are out there I think are serious enough to continue to investigate, and I continue to remain ready to help the board out in that information-gathering role,” Walter said.

The Local reached out to Kelly-Wiecek for a comment on the next steps in the process if the board moves forward with the investigation. She had not responded at press time.