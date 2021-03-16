Supervisors nix plan for Route 54 mixed use development

Angela Manion lives in the Providence subdivision and said her house is adjacent to the proposed site. She urged supervisors to hear the concerns of the residents of the area and reject the application.

She said an uncertain construction schedule represents disruption and disturbance for the families living in the area.

“How is this in the best interest of your citizens?” she asked. “A significant portion of your constituents do not want this. Many along the 54 corridor who have been here for decades and residents adjacent to this property are saying no.”

Beaverdam resident Martha Wingfield said “This is still the wrong proposal for this area.”

She contends the TIA (Traffic Impact Analysis) study was conducted improperly since impacts of the East Ashland project were not included in the calculations. That development is approved but development has taken place.

She described the amount of traffic improvements associated with this project as “underwhelming.”

“There’s a lot more traffic that’s going to happen in this area,” Wingfield said. “This is not compatible with the residential area that has already been established on Woodside and is not compatible with the rural area to the east.”