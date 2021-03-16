Supervisors nix plan for Route 54 mixed use development

HANOVER — The Hanover County Board of Supervisors denied a request to rezone 51 acres currently zoned agricultural located just east of Ashland on Route 54 for a mixed use development that included commercial and residential elements.
Developers envisioned a village-type community that featured 100 age-restricted townhomes and 60,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.
But a number of neighbors opposed the rezoning, many citing the rough transition provided in the plans from rural to commercial land. Others expressed concerns regarding traffic and lifestyle impacts to neighbors residing in Providence Woodside Estates and others.
During the past months, the applicant adjusted the original plan, agreeing to age-restricted townhomes and the removal of a planned convenience store with gas pumps. Even with the concessions, more than 360 people signed a petition opposing the project that was presented to the board during the public hearing last week.
Some who spoke in opposition said they had envisioned a residential development on the Campbell property, while others questioned the need for more retail when commercial space in Ashland is available.
Planning Director David Maloney said the plan meets the requirements for MX zoning and recommended approval of the project.
“This plan achieves an embodiment of the design that achieves compact and contiguous development … provides for logical transition between various residential densities and uses, and provides appropriately-scaled commercial uses to serve the immediate community and enhances the transportation network in the area with the relocation of Providence Church Road,” Maloney said.
Attorney and applicant representative Andy Condlin also told supervisors the project is compatible with the Comprehensive Plan and meets all the requirements for mixed use approval per county code.
“We’re trying to do what the Comprehensive Plan calls for and what the code calls for in an MX District by having a mixed use with business, lower density age-restricted homes to really be able to create a village atmosphere with businesses that will benefit this community but the surrounding communities,” Condlin said.
He urged the board follow previous endorsements from planning staff and the Planning Commission in recommending approval of the project.
Chuck Delvechio and his wife have resided at the end of Providence Church Road for 37 years. He said the Route 54 stretch serves a scenic byway to the historic courthouse area, and should be preserved as such.
“Keep the commercial construction on this historic Route 54 corridor west of I-95 in the town and retain the east for residential construction and a family surrounding,” he said.
Angela Manion lives in the Providence subdivision and said her house is adjacent to the proposed site. She urged supervisors to hear the concerns of the residents of the area and reject the application.
She said an uncertain construction schedule represents disruption and disturbance for the families living in the area.
“How is this in the best interest of your citizens?” she asked. “A significant portion of your constituents do not want this. Many along the 54 corridor who have been here for decades and residents adjacent to this property are saying no.”
Beaverdam resident Martha Wingfield said “This is still the wrong proposal for this area.”
She contends the TIA (Traffic Impact Analysis) study was conducted improperly since impacts of the East Ashland project were not included in the calculations. That development is approved but development has taken place.
She described the amount of traffic improvements associated with this project as “underwhelming.”
“There’s a lot more traffic that’s going to happen in this area,” Wingfield said. “This is not compatible with the residential area that has already been established on Woodside and is not compatible with the rural area to the east.”
Robert Nelson did not mince words in his opposition to the project. “Hickory Grove is the most problematic rezoning application to come before the board in years,” he said after presenting a powerpoint outlining the deficiencies in the application.
Brad Ashley owns property that also is adjacent to the land identified in the application and told supervisors that he would like to see no development on the tract, but realized the property would be developed.
“The person who owns this property has property rights just as we do,” Ashley said. “I believe they have come forth with a pretty reasonable proposal.”
Ashley resides in Mechanicsville, but said he believes in the rights of landowners to market and sell their property. “I care about property rights,” he said.
Ashley said he welcomed the age-restricted neighbors anticipated with the project, and said denial of this project would not stop development. He expressed concerns that a rejection of this project could pave the way for more egregious projects such as industrial development.
Following the long list of speakers who expressed opposition to the project during the public hearing, Condlin responded to some of the concerns.
Regarding the traffic study, Condlin said they followed instructions from county staff and VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation), which told them “you must do it this way.”
He also noted a counter petition in support of the project with 140 names submitted to board members within the last week.
The project does meet the MX requirements and is appropriate for the area, Condlin contended.
“This property owner has to have the right to rely on the Comprehensive Plan and we are fitting squarely within that Comprehensive Plan,” Condlin said.
Beaverdam supervisor Bucky Stanley expressed appreciation for the efforts of the developers in their attempts to alter plans to address concerns expressed by neighbors, but said he heard the opposition expressed by his neighbors.
He moved for denial, seconded by Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard.
Vice chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Chickahominy, said her district contains a number of mixed use projects, but said she could not support the current application.
“I remain concerned that all the restaurants have a drive-through component and I think I was very clear in the beginning that it was the convenience use aspect of this that was a concern,” she said. “It speaks to the vision of this development, which does seem to be centered on people who want to get in and out quickly. I’m concerned about this particular development in this particular spot.”
Prior to taking the vote, board chair Sean Davis, Henry, said he did believe the project complies with the county’s mixed use standards, but said the construction should have been phased.