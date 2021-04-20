Supervisors OK FY2022 budget

“This budget is based on an 81 cents tax rate, which is the same rate we had last year,” he said “The state has a law that when reassessments take place and it increases taxes beyond a certain reasonable amount, the tax rate has to roll back unless the board makes a decision to increase it.”

That required rollback would amount to 78 cents per $100 of assessed value, according to Peterson.

“Anything we do today to increase that and move it back up to 81 cents . . . is not a change in the tax rate, but it’s a 3.5% increase in the taxes on our citizens,” he said.

Although the amount might seem insignificant, Peterson said Hanover County residents have endured a challenging year and any increase sends the wrong message.

“We have been through a terrible pandemic and we are still going through a pandemic,” he said. “The private sector has suffered much more than the public sector in terms of the impact of that and I do not think, or cannot in good conscience, say that we could move forward with this budget while raising taxes on the people who have suffered the most in this pandemic.”

Ashland Supervisor Faye Prichard expressed support for the proposed budget as presented by County Administrator John Budesky.