Supervisors OK FY2022 budget

HANOVER -- The Hanover County Board of Supervisors approved a $513 million FY2022 budget and five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) last Wednesday with one member of the panel casting the sole dissenting vote.
Mechanicsville District Supervisor Canova Peterson made his position clear at last month’s meeting by stating he could not support the proposed budget without an amendment that would have lowered the current real estate tax rate.
Peterson contended that maintaining the current rate represents a tax increase for those who can least afford it in the form of higher assessments on their property. For the past several years, Hanover County assessments have increased, resulting in higher tax bills for residents and more revenue in county coffers.
As the board prepared to approve the proposed budget following a motion by Vice Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Chickahominy District, Peterson reiterated those concerns.
“As I pointed out then, I would still like to see this budget amended to reduce it by $3.2 million without touching the increases in pay and benefits for our employees,” Peterson said. “I think we can do that even if it has to come out of reserve.”
Equating no increase in real estate tax rates to no new taxes for residents is somewhat of a misnomer, according to Peterson.
“This budget is based on an 81 cents tax rate, which is the same rate we had last year,” he said “The state has a law that when reassessments take place and it increases taxes beyond a certain reasonable amount, the tax rate has to roll back unless the board makes a decision to increase it.”
That required rollback would amount to 78 cents per $100 of assessed value, according to Peterson.
“Anything we do today to increase that and move it back up to 81 cents . . . is not a change in the tax rate, but it’s a 3.5% increase in the taxes on our citizens,” he said.
Although the amount might seem insignificant, Peterson said Hanover County residents have endured a challenging year and any increase sends the wrong message.
“We have been through a terrible pandemic and we are still going through a pandemic,” he said. “The private sector has suffered much more than the public sector in terms of the impact of that and I do not think, or cannot in good conscience, say that we could move forward with this budget while raising taxes on the people who have suffered the most in this pandemic.”
Ashland Supervisor Faye Prichard expressed support for the proposed budget as presented by County Administrator John Budesky.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that Mr. Peterson’s motion is well intended and takes into consideration the lives of our citizens, but the reality is that the budget cut that Mr. Peterson calls for will actually provide very little relief for individual citizens, almost not meaningful to the very citizens that he wishes to help while at the same time taking over $3 million out of the budget, meaning that for a longer period of time we will have to say no to our citizens,” Prichard said.
The FY2022 proposal provides salary increases for all county employees, including teachers, and funds efforts to correct compression in some salary scales, a vital element in keeping the county competitive in the metro area.
“We deserve the best sheriff’s deputies, the best teachers, the best firefighters, and if we can’t pay for them, we won’t have them,” Prichard added.
She also noted other needs that continue to go unmet even with the proposed budget. “We deserve at some point and time to be able to provide the citizens of this county with broadband internet, which every citizen asks for, at least improved, every day,” Prichard said.
She said she was not ready to remove funds from this proposal that could provide relief in areas like broadband to citizens.
“Until we can pay for that, we can’t do that, and I would not want to trade any amount of money that will arguably not bring to the most needy in this county very much relief while taking away from the others in this county things that we hold out as our goals for the future,” she concluded.
Kelly-Wiecek pointed to the “stalwart” reputation the county enjoys regarding fiscal responsibility and said the proposed budget continues “to invest in our people.”
Addressing pressing needs like salary compression could not be addressed if the funding was cut, according to Kelly-Wiecek, and she said keeping the current tax rate is vital to managing the county’s ongoing debt, both long- and short-term.
“We need to make sure we are being thoughtful, both in the short- but in the long-term,” Kelly-Wiecek said. “I do not wish to become a training ground for other localities that are paying more.”
She voiced support for targeted assistance to citizens who display a need. “If there are opportunities where we can do some targeted assistance to people in our community who need some very specific help, I’m the champion on that and I will stand right next to Mr. Peterson on that.”
Board Chair Sean Davis, Henry District, also voted in favor the proposed budget, admitting the document “does not meet every need.”
“As policy setters, we have to focus on priorities,” Davis said. “We have a duty to maintain service levels . . . to make sure we are implementing the requirements and demands from our citizenry.”
He said one of his biggest concerns is in the capital improvement area where the list of needs constantly grows and the price tag for those projects increases dramatically.
Davis noted a report from 2018 outlining the need to replace or renovate a number of Hanover schools, saying it is now “irrelevant” due to price increases since the study was issued.
“The indexes have gone through the roof,” he said.
He said funding capital projects like a new fire station in Mechanicsville and continuing funding challenges like salary compression are vital to the county’s future success and ensures the county will continue to attract and retain the best employees.