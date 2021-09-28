Supervisors receive back-to-school update

Superintendent of Hanover schools Michael Gill provided supervisors with a comprehensive report on the opening days of school and a vision of how the district plans to move forward to address learning gaps caused by the pandemic at last week’s regularly scheduled board meeting.
Gill told supervisors that around 17,000 students returned to Hanover schools during the first week, an increase from the anticipated number forecasted last year.
In an opening the superintendent described as smooth, there were the usual challenges that included late buses and long drop off lines for parents at several campuses. Many parents opted to provide transportation to and from school for their students once issues were reported regarding bus driver shortages.
Gill said Hanover began the year with 26 fewer drivers than the year before, a deficit much smaller than neighboring localities. During the past week, more than 1,000 additional requests for bus service have been received, most likely due to the long drop off lines and wait times for parents taking their children to school.
Gill said there is a decided difference in this year’s start of school versus last year. While 62% of Hanover students returned to face-to-face instruction last year, that number is closer to 97% this year.
“The halls are much busier and livelier, and, as I make my rounds on the first day of school, ... the story was the same in each of those buildings,” Gill said. “There was an energy that has not been felt in a long, long time and we were happy to feel it again.”
Gill also highlighted key focus areas of this year’s return to learn plan. He told supervisors that Hanover’s path to a successful return was made easier by its previous experience. Out of 132 school divisions in the Commonwealth, Hanover was the only one that offered face-to-face instruction five days a week during the pandemic. “We have a playbook for this year because we’ve done this before,” Gill told the supervisors.
Regarding instruction, Gill said he recognizes that the focus this year cannot be “simply academic.”
“We know from talking to pediatricians that depression and anxiety diagnosis are up more than 300 percent. Mental health, social emotional wellness …. are of paramount importance,” he said “We know we have to meet our students where they are, not only socially and emotionally but academically.”
Gill said HCPS has hired additional emotional support specialists and additional counselors to meet the ongoing mental health and emotional wellbeing needs of its students. Unlike last year, students in art and music classes will receive in-person instruction and return to art and band rooms for instruction.
For online students, synchronous learning is available this year, meaning students will interact with teachers in art, music and physical education, so “they are learning in real time, not pre-recorded lessons.”
Math and reading in middle schools is being emphasized through a split block system that allows additional time to study math and reading. “So they’re getting about 150% compared to other subjects.”
Middle school students will be offered two elective courses this year, and physical education classes return.
High school students return to an eight-block system, four classes a day on a rotating basis. Specialty programs are again available and students can travel from their home campuses to access that instruction.
Regarding the online school, Gill said staff is much better prepared this year to meet the needs of those students as school begins this year. “There is no substitute for face-to-face instruction, but there are some students who benefit from, and frankly need, the online platform, and we want to create as close to the face-to-face as we possibly can,” Gill told the board.
Gill also addressed lower Standards of Learning (SOL) test results recorded by Hanover students in the most recent battery of tests, a trend that has been noted statewide and even on a national level.
“We treated the SOL tests as a true kind of dip stick to see where you are at this moment,” Gill said. “There was no test prep whatsoever.”
It was also the first time students had been tested in two years. Although Hanover students ranked higher than the state average in all categories, the scores were down from 2019 results.
“While we dropped a little bit, our students did extremely well,” Gill said.
In other matters, Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson said he had received numerous calls from constituents regarding poor mail service in the Mechanicsville area. Peterson said some had not received bills ontime, resulting in late fees and other complications.
He urged his colleagues to instruct the county administrator to draft a letter to the county’s Congressional team outlining those complaints and demanding a resolution.
Some residents have complained that correspondence sometimes takes three weeks or more to arrive. Others have complained of no mail service on some days.
“If we are having this problem in just more than my district, then this board needs to stand up for our citizens and express our concerns to those who do have the authority to do something with the Postal Service to get it straightened out,” Peterson said.
Board chair Sean Davis said he had reached out to Rep. Rob Whitman seeking answers to the slow mail problem, and agreed that formal action to address the problem was necessary.
“This is not just a Mechanicsville issue,” Vice Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek said. “I think the time has come for us to formalize our concerns.”
Although Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard said the problem is not widespread in her district, she has heard concerns from other parts of the county. “I fully endorse our board taking a position about this. I think it’s risen to the level of ridiculousness,” Prichard concluded.
Cold Harbor representative Michael Herzberg said a post office in his district ran out of stamps for days recently and he also supported taking action. “When it goes that long, something is clearly amiss.”
Peterson said he visited the Post Office on Chamberlayne Avenue and spoke with the postmaster. “She said they have 40 routes and they normally have 40 backups for the regular carriers…. and said they only seven (backups) at the present time.”
Peterson said she told him that hiring additional employees is difficult due to the competition. “Amazon is paying the same thing they are and their trucks are air conditioned was the excuse I got on that,” Peterson said.
Peterson offered to send some viable candidates to her who might be interested in jobs, but she explained the hiring process is managed on a national basis, so she had no power to hire for her office.
“This has gotten to the point of being totally ridiculous,” Peterson said.
The board instructed County Administrator John Budesky to draft a letter to the county’s Congressional Delegation expressing the board’s concerns and copy that correspondence to the state delegation.