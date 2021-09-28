Supervisors receive back-to-school update

Superintendent of Hanover schools Michael Gill provided supervisors with a comprehensive report on the opening days of school and a vision of how the district plans to move forward to address learning gaps caused by the pandemic at last week’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

Gill told supervisors that around 17,000 students returned to Hanover schools during the first week, an increase from the anticipated number forecasted last year.

In an opening the superintendent described as smooth, there were the usual challenges that included late buses and long drop off lines for parents at several campuses. Many parents opted to provide transportation to and from school for their students once issues were reported regarding bus driver shortages.

Gill said Hanover began the year with 26 fewer drivers than the year before, a deficit much smaller than neighboring localities. During the past week, more than 1,000 additional requests for bus service have been received, most likely due to the long drop off lines and wait times for parents taking their children to school.

Gill said there is a decided difference in this year’s start of school versus last year. While 62% of Hanover students returned to face-to-face instruction last year, that number is closer to 97% this year.