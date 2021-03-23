Survey spotlights impact of COVID on Virginia farms and agribusiness

Results from this study may be used to communicate the effects of COVID-19 on Virginia farms and agribusinesses to state and federal agencies in an effort to secure relief. Results from this study also may be published in the future. Participation in this research survey is voluntary.

The first 500 valid survey participants will be given the opportunity to enter a drawing for a $10 electronic gift card for Amazon. Participants must provide a valid email address at the end of the survey to enter the drawing.

Again, multiple entries from the same address will be disqualified. One hundred gift cards are available, so the chances of winning are at least 20% (100 in 500).

Participants may be withdrawn from the study without their consent if the research team has concerns about the validity of their answers. If an individual is withdrawn, no compensation will be offered.

Results from this study will be summarized in publications and presentations. These will be made available to all stakeholders and the broader public upon completion of this study.

All data will be aggregated so that it will be impossible for anyone to identify information supplied by any individual respondent (farm or agribusiness).