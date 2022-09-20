 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Susan GREINER

GREINER, Susan Burnette, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was retired from the DMV. Survivors include her husband, Robert Greiner; sister, Beverly Benson (Bobby); numerous nieces and nephews and her loving and caring neighbors. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

