Susan GREINER

GREINER, Susan Burnette, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was retired from the DMV. Survivors include her husband, Robert Greiner; sister, Beverly Benson (Bobby); numerous nieces and nephews and her loving and caring neighbors. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.