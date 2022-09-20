GREINER, Susan Burnette, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was retired from the DMV. Survivors include her husband, Robert Greiner; sister, Beverly Benson (Bobby); numerous nieces and nephews and her loving and caring neighbors. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Susan GREINER
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
BEAZLEY, Chris. Friends, family and the go-kart racing community are mourning the loss of Chris Beazley, 43, of Mechanicsville. Chris passed a…
Compass Christian Church is launching the church’s second annual “Cruise-In Event” this month to benefit another family grappling with childho…
The Tools 4 Teacher store is gearing up for its second school year with exciting plans underway to expand the program’s reach into Hanover Cou…
SIMPSON, Linda Jean Bauer, of Mechanicsville, born in Philadelphia, Pa., went to be with Jesus on Sept. 6, 2022. She is reunited with her pare…
The Virginia State Conference NAACP announced an upcoming campaign entitled “Why We Can’t Wait” advocating for elected school boards in all ar…
ENGLAND, Charles Edward. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Charles passed from this life to the next surrounded by his children, their spouses; and his b…
The Hanover County School Board faced an evening of heated responses to a proposed transgender and non-binary bathroom and locker room policy …
Project officials announced that the county’s Connect Hanover universal broadband initiative is officially underway during last week’s board o…
THOMPSON, Rhonda Smith, 45, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Aug. 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Hockelman II; and h…
MECHANICSVILLE — Mechanicsville High School has suspended its football program pending the results of investigations into allegations of hazin…