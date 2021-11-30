Teachers’ concerns aired as budget process approaches

In recent months, Hanover School Board meetings have been dominated by a set of issues that focused on mandatory mask policies and the treatment of transgender students and how they are treated in county schools.
In reality, school officials are tasked with a variety of pressing issues, one of those involving the upcoming fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023 budget and how to address a growing list of items, including employee compensation and scheduling.
Last month, a county teacher addressed the board regarding the lack of time provided for teachers to perform regular duties like planning future lesson plans and evaluating progress of students.
That teacher described Hanover teachers as overworked and overwhelmed, and asked board members to consider options to alleviate workload problems.
Those concerns were echoed by Virginia Professional Educators Assistant Director John Szewczyk as he addressed the board at an earlier meeting.
“Over the past month both Hanover Professional Educators and Hanover Education Association have been approached by our members with one overreaching concern. The number of non-teaching duties in Hanover County Public Schools has become overwhelming, not sustainable, and a deterrent to quality education,” Szewczyk said.
“The concern has superseded all other concerns, including salaries, health insurance, and even class sizes,” he added.
Szewczyk said the added workloads are affecting all teachers including ones considered the best of the best. They are “the ones who staff the AP programs, the ACA, the IB programs; the ones who, in many cases, have been honored here at school board meetings.”
He said teachers are complaining of burnout and some have considered exiting the position. Szewczyk said the best job market in 100 years is tempting to some teachers who are experiencing expanded workloads. “They have plenty of other opportunities,” he said.
Programs like Action Team meetings and Thoughtful Thursdays and after school departmental meetings are adding hours. Szewczyk said those meetings could be combined.
The addition of Flexible Learning Days has only added to the list as teachers must assess each submitted entry by students work on independent projects on those days. “Educators are supposed to provide substantive feedback on every student submission they receive.”
Members of Hanover Professional Educators (HPE) and Hanover Education Association (HEA) have submitted lists of tasks that could be eliminated.
“I emphasize the items on the list came directly from HPE and HEA members, not from me and not from our two presidents,” Szewczyk said.
He said solutions to the problem are not complex and little of no budgetary impacts. “Taking things off teachers’ plates, in most instances, costs nothing.”
Referring to the list of suggestions, Szewczyk said, “It is the one action you can take to immeasurably improve teaching and learning conditions right now.”
Maintaining the high standards of the system and instilling a confidence in the public’s high expectations is a high priority for Hanover County Public Schools.
One of the good things that emerged from last year’s IB in every high school controversy was that the Hanover community has really high expectations from our school district,” Szewczyk said. “If these expectations are going to be met, the number of non-teaching duties must be reduced.”
Szewczyk was optimistic that the problems will be addressed. “We have the capacity to get this done; all it takes is the willpower. Let’s make a great school district even better by doing the right thing for our hardworking teachers.”
Some of the suggestions submitted by HEA and HPA members included:
- Give teachers time back during the workday by releasing students from teacher classrooms in between the ending bell and arrival of second load buses so they can clean their classrooms.
- Elimination of the workbook “To Create Learning Intentions and Success Criteria.”
- Eliminate TalentEd teacher goals on teacher’s evaluations, which were constructed using data with little teacher input.
- Eliminate after school Action Team meeting.
- Eliminate after school departmental meetings that could take place at the end of a faculty meeting.
- Remove duty or teacher coverage burdens by having a full time substitute to provide coverage so teachers do not get pulled during their planning or have PTSA parent volunteers watch a classroom so the teacher can depart to use the bathroom.
- Allow teachers to have their own Flexible Learning Days experience like the students to have teachers choose going into the community to become lifelong learners by completing a reflection instead of a jam-packed professional development day.
- Allow students to clean their own stations before sitting at a desk so teachers don’t have to spend time cleaning tables and desks in between multiple classes. Teachers will then be able to monitor hallways in between classes or use the bathroom.
- On professional development days have teachers participate in active self-care activities instead of sitting in chairs watching videos and slides about self-care or other professional development directing teachers to complete on their free time.
- Encourage restful activities during the longest block of the day with actuates such as reading books and magazines instead of burdening teachers to give students videos, slides, educational puzzles and surveys.