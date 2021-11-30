Teachers’ concerns aired as budget process approaches

Szewczyk said the added workloads are affecting all teachers including ones considered the best of the best. They are “the ones who staff the AP programs, the ACA, the IB programs; the ones who, in many cases, have been honored here at school board meetings.”

He said teachers are complaining of burnout and some have considered exiting the position. Szewczyk said the best job market in 100 years is tempting to some teachers who are experiencing expanded workloads. “They have plenty of other opportunities,” he said.

Programs like Action Team meetings and Thoughtful Thursdays and after school departmental meetings are adding hours. Szewczyk said those meetings could be combined.

The addition of Flexible Learning Days has only added to the list as teachers must assess each submitted entry by students work on independent projects on those days. “Educators are supposed to provide substantive feedback on every student submission they receive.”

Members of Hanover Professional Educators (HPE) and Hanover Education Association (HEA) have submitted lists of tasks that could be eliminated.

“I emphasize the items on the list came directly from HPE and HEA members, not from me and not from our two presidents,” Szewczyk said.