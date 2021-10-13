The Guild is celebrating 20 years of service at Covenant Woods

Volunteers bring kindness in small doses to residents
It’s the little things that make life worth living. Kindness sometimes comes in small doses and a group of volunteers at Covenant Woods proves that each and every day as they provide comfort and support for residents of the Hanover retirement community.
The Guild at Covenant Woods is celebrating 20 years of service and continues to be a vital part of the Covenant Woods community, even with restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At a time when the world seemed to come to a screeching halt, we were able to bring simple joys to these residents… painted finger nails, a note of encouragement, a book to read, a craft project to do, something to pass the time in isolation,…a monthly treat bag to look forward to… simple, selfless acts of kindness that let them know they weren’t forgotten,” said Guild Vice President Jean Wright last week.
She said those seemingly small acts loomed large when the pandemic hit last year. “At a time when not even their families and friends could visit and we couldn’t physically be there, they could feel that people cared. I’d like to think we made a difference,” Wright said.
The Guild has a long history of assisting residents at the facility starting at the Richmond Home for Ladies that was formed in 1883 to assist and care for Confederate war widows by Presbyterian and Methodist ministers and local physicians.
For more than a century, the Richmond Home for Ladies was managed by an all-male Board of Directors who oversaw financial operations and a Board of Lady Managers who supervised the day-to-day care of the residents. In 1987, nine members from each of those two boards merged to run the facility.
“The remaining ladies formed the Guild of the Richmond Home for Ladies,” Wright said. “In the 1990s the board decided to move the Home from its Stuart Avenue location to Hanover County, admit men as well as women, and change the name to Covenant Woods, and the Guild assisted residents of the Home in the move,” she added.
Wright provided an overview of the Guild’s activities and responsibilities.
“The Guild of Covenant Woods covers many of the same duties formerly the responsibility of the Board of Lady Managers of the Richmond Home for Ladies, working cooperatively with the recreation staff to organize activities to provide entertainment, companionship, and gifts to enhance the happiness, comfort, and welfare of the residents of the Manor East wing, which consists of Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Healthcare,” Wright said.
The group is comprised of volunteers from churches in the metro area, but welcomes all who want to help.
“The Guild has historically consisted of representatives from the United Methodist and the Presbyterian churches in the metropolitan area of the City of Richmond. However, we welcome all interested volunteers regardless of religious affiliation in the Mechanicsville area,” Wright said. “Presently, we number about 45 volunteers, some even being Independent Living residents of Covenant Woods.”
The Guild routinely provided services for the residents until the pandemic presented a challenge for members and those they served.
“The pandemic changed not only the lives of all of the residents of the not-for-profit continuing care facility, but also the personal lives of the volunteers. One day in March of 2020 we were doing crafts with a small group of residents and the next they were under quarantine lockdown. Suddenly, they were confined to their rooms and the relationships we had forged with the residents came to an abrupt halt.”
The group did not sit idly by while residents were deprived of the little things that enhanced their lives. Initially they began by sending notes and cards to residents and later provided nail polish so staff could paint the nails of eager residents.
“When the call came from staff that the okay had been given for the staff to paint the nails of the ladies quarantined in their rooms, the Guild provided the nail polish… 55 bottles, along with cotton balls and polish remover, so that each lady had her own bottle to avoid spread of the virus,” Wright said.
Since crafts could no longer be enjoyed in group settings, the Guild provided 40 sets of markers, pens and watercolors that enabled residents to work in their rooms safely.
By September 2020, it was obvious the group would not be able to enter the facility in person for some time, so they began to distribute monthly treat bags to more than 85 residents.
“When the Guild couldn’t use the traditional Guild Christmas stockings due to COVID restrictions, we didn’t miss a beat, stuffing donated goodies, including more packets of tissues as well as Dove soap, into Christmas gift bags for all of the Manor East residents,” Wright said.
They also provided 150 Valentine bags to staff in recognition of their service during the pandemic, and an additional 85 bags for residents.
With in-person volunteering opportunities still limited, the Guild has established a routine to make a difference for residents. Member donations as well as the Ruth Shoppe and an upcoming Bake Sale at the annual Covenant Woods Christmas Market on Nov. 12 all help to provide funding for the staff to purchase crafts pertaining to their monthly activity and assist in other innovative ways.
“In August they had a luau and our treat bags included sunglasses and leis the residents could wear for the occasion and flip flop notepads along with sweet treats,” Wright said.
“We provide enrichment beyond the necessities… the things that are good for one’s soul and bring smiles to faces.”
Covenant Woods is celebrating 20 years of service in Hanover County this month.