The Guild is celebrating 20 years of service at Covenant Woods

The Guild routinely provided services for the residents until the pandemic presented a challenge for members and those they served.

“The pandemic changed not only the lives of all of the residents of the not-for-profit continuing care facility, but also the personal lives of the volunteers. One day in March of 2020 we were doing crafts with a small group of residents and the next they were under quarantine lockdown. Suddenly, they were confined to their rooms and the relationships we had forged with the residents came to an abrupt halt.”

The group did not sit idly by while residents were deprived of the little things that enhanced their lives. Initially they began by sending notes and cards to residents and later provided nail polish so staff could paint the nails of eager residents.

“When the call came from staff that the okay had been given for the staff to paint the nails of the ladies quarantined in their rooms, the Guild provided the nail polish… 55 bottles, along with cotton balls and polish remover, so that each lady had her own bottle to avoid spread of the virus,” Wright said.

Since crafts could no longer be enjoyed in group settings, the Guild provided 40 sets of markers, pens and watercolors that enabled residents to work in their rooms safely.