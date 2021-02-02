The Local - Obituaries week of 1/27/21

STEARNS, Henry Winston, 69, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed quietly from this life into the arms of his saviour, Jesus Christ, on December 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edward and Landis Stearns. He is survived by sons, Clayton Vincent Stearns and Joseph Edward Stearns; grandson, Jordan Klay Stearns; brother, William Stearns and his wife, Kathy Stearns; niece, Elizabeth; nephew, Michael Stearns; cousins, friends and co-workers from the University of Richmond, where he worked 40 years before retiring in 2019. A celebration of his life is scheduled for a later date.

WILLIAMS, Leroy D., age 84, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee R. and Lucy Rose Williams; as well as his sister, Margaret W. Eaves. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn A. Williams; two children, Brett R. Williams and Lisa W. Brown (Tim); and six grandchildren, Kennedy Williams, Chase Williams (Molly), Blaine Williams, Riley Williams, Meredith Thomas (Eric) and Mitchell Brown. Leroy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Leroy was a graduate of Battlefield Park High School Class of 1953, Bluefield College and Baylor University. He was employed as the Director of Finance at Philip Morris for 30 years. Leroy was a lifelong, devoted member of New Bethesda Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a deacon, treasurer, trustee and in numerous other roles. He also traveled in Virginia, the country and the world on mission trips, including Bland County, Va., Bluefield, W.Va., St. Jones Island, Md., Louisiana, India, Ecuador, Brazil and Kosovo. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, January 27, beginning at 10 a.m., prior to a graveside service at 11 a.m. at New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Leroy's favorite pastime was fishing with friends on his boat and spending time with his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to New Bethesda Baptist Church. bennettfuneralhomes.com