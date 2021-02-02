The Local - Obituaries week of 1/27/21

DUNTON, Lalla Anne Toombs, 92, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Tappahannock, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ellis Dunton in 2007. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Ellis Dunton; son-in-law, Carl Monfalcone; devoted cousins, George Blackwell, Brenda and Ed Kirk and David and Holly Wachsmuth; and other family members and friends. Anne was considered an honorary grandmother to Laura Monfalcone Kuipers (Ken) and daughter, Rebecca Haegele, and Katie Monfalcone Mills (Brandon) and their children, Zane and Brielle. Anne and her husband owned and operated The Hair Fashion Salon in Tappahannock for 31 years, retiring in 1990. In 2006, they moved to Mechanicsville, and Anne enjoyed decorating the new townhome, making friends in the community and being closer to her family. Thanks are extended to all who visited, sent cards and provided care in recent years. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Interment will be private. Contributions may be made to Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 5351 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or At Home Care Hospice, 8149 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
KUNDIS, Alma R., age 99, of Mechanicsville, died January 17, 2021, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Born Edith Alma Reeves on December 10, 1921, in Yemasee, S.C., she was the daughter of Alice Frances (McSherry) and Michael Monroe Reeves. Alma moved to Richmond, Va., in 1951, and was a career employee of Bell Atlantic, retiring in 1984. She was a member of Richmond's First Baptist Church and the Loyalty-Palmore Bible Class. Alma enjoyed attending her church, vacationing at Myrtle Beach, S.C., visiting with family and playing Bingo, Scrabble and UPWORDS, at which she excelled. She was predeceased by her husband, Emil J. Kundis; her parents; her siblings, Michael (Anna Mae) Reeves and Harold (Emma Jean) Reeves of South Carolina and Gladys (Jack) Reeves Carney of New Jersey.; niece, Kay Reeves Reebe; and grandson, Douglas Clark. She is survived by Laurie Bray of Staunton, Va., David (Cookie) Kundis of Newport News, Va. and Carol (Joseph) Breeding of Mechanicsville, Va.; and grandchildren, Tracy (Charles) Prince, Jason (Paulette) Kundis, Brian (Molly) Kundis and Michele Franz; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Also left to miss Alma are her very dear friends, Mary "T" Nagusky and Nancy (John) Clary Schneider and son, Josh Schneider, a grandchild of her heart. Funeral arrangements are by Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, with interment in Washington Memorial Park. All arrangements are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richmond's First Baptist Church (www.fbcrichmond.org) or your favorite charity. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
LANASA, Anthony "Tony" Vincent, 82, of Richmond, peacefully passed at his residence on Monday, January 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes Vogel Lanasa and Vincent Frank Lanasa. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Rieger Lanasa; son, Vincent Lanasa (Deborah); daughters, Teresa Lanasa and Michelle Luck (Mark); his grandchildren, Nicholas Lanasa (Jessie), Kendall Bybee (Nick), Nicole Stuck (Matt), Madison Luck, Anthony Luck, Jake Luck; his great-grandchildren, Adrian Lanasa, Josie Bybee, Austin Stuck; sister, Josephine L. Abbott; niece, Ann Marie Massie (Douglas); nephew, James N. Abbott (Candice); great-niece, Ella Massie; and great-nephews, Henry Massie and Sachal Abbott. A Christian Wake service for family and close friends will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, January 24, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated 1 p.m. Monday, January 25, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave. Burial followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 attendance restrictions, both services will be livestreamed - the links can be found on Tony's obituary at blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave., or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1400 Perry St.
STARGARDT, Elizabeth Ward "Betty," born December 30, 1933, passed peacefully to her Heavenly Home on January 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas Tucker and Dorothy Heritage Ward; her brother, Mike; and her loving husband, Donnell, whom she was married to for 57 years prior to his 2014 death. She is survived by her son, Jay (Nicole); grandson, Tucker; granddaughter, Ava; brothers, Eddie (Pat) and Dallas (Harriett); as well as countless loving family and devoted friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Christian Church, 5400 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225, where she was an active member for over 40 years. Acknowledging our current health crises and with an abundance of caution and concern for everyone's safety and wellbeing, only a private graveside service will be held. bennettfuneralhomes.com
STEARNS, Henry Winston, 69, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed quietly from this life into the arms of his saviour, Jesus Christ, on December 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edward and Landis Stearns. He is survived by sons, Clayton Vincent Stearns and Joseph Edward Stearns; grandson, Jordan Klay Stearns; brother, William Stearns and his wife, Kathy Stearns; niece, Elizabeth; nephew, Michael Stearns; cousins, friends and co-workers from the University of Richmond, where he worked 40 years before retiring in 2019. A celebration of his life is scheduled for a later date.
WILLIAMS, Leroy D., age 84, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee R. and Lucy Rose Williams; as well as his sister, Margaret W. Eaves. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn A. Williams; two children, Brett R. Williams and Lisa W. Brown (Tim); and six grandchildren, Kennedy Williams, Chase Williams (Molly), Blaine Williams, Riley Williams, Meredith Thomas (Eric) and Mitchell Brown. Leroy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Leroy was a graduate of Battlefield Park High School Class of 1953, Bluefield College and Baylor University. He was employed as the Director of Finance at Philip Morris for 30 years. Leroy was a lifelong, devoted member of New Bethesda Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a deacon, treasurer, trustee and in numerous other roles. He also traveled in Virginia, the country and the world on mission trips, including Bland County, Va., Bluefield, W.Va., St. Jones Island, Md., Louisiana, India, Ecuador, Brazil and Kosovo. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, January 27, beginning at 10 a.m., prior to a graveside service at 11 a.m. at New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Leroy's favorite pastime was fishing with friends on his boat and spending time with his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to New Bethesda Baptist Church. bennettfuneralhomes.com