The Local calendar of events - Week of 11/10/21

Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Thursday, Nov. 11
The Harmony at Hanover is proud to honor all of our Veterans and their families all month with a display table featuring our Veterans’ pictures and other items they have saved from their time in service. To honor these veterans, The Freedom Flag Foundation will have a presentation on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m., and a Veterans Day Program is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in the Independent Living Dining Room featuring the Mechanicsville High School ROTC and the American Legion Post 175 Honor Guard followed by a catered lunch and desserts. Make reservations by Nov. 5 at the Concierge Desk or call 804-551-2242.
Thursday, Nov. 11
As part of Hanover County’s 300th Birthday celebration, Hanover County Parks & Recreation will observe Veterans Day with an in-person ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Hanover Veterans Memorial Wayside Park.
Thursday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 13
The Mechanicsville Theatre Company will present “Matilda the Musical” on Stage on Nov. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. in the Mechanicsville High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://mhsva.booktix.com/. All seats are reserved.
Friday, Nov. 12
A Christmas Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Covenant Woods located at 7090 Covenant Woods Drive in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-569-8000.
Friday, Nov. 12 and
Saturday, Nov 13
The Whistle Stop Theatre Company of Ashland will present its production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town” on Nov. 12 and 13 at the Ashland Theatre, 205 England Street in Ashland. The Nov. 12 performance begins at 7 p.m. with regular admission. A matinee performance is scheduled for Nov. 13 with a 3 p.m. curtain, doors open at 2:30 p.m. Guests are required to present proof of vaccination at the door and remain masked unless consuming concessions, and may choose their own seats upon arrival and are encouraged to consider social distancing. Purchase tickets at https://whistlestoptheatre.weebly.com/purchase-tickets.html.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Hanover County will hold a recycling event from 8 a.m. until noon at the Mechanicsville Trash and Recycling Center, located at 7427 Verdi Lane. Hanover County residents can bring household hazardous waste for free recycling and personal information or documents to be shredded. Material being dropped off must be in the trunk, far rear of SUV/Van or bed of pick-up truck (furthest point from resident).
Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hanover Friends Church, located at 6420 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville. Enjoy food and coffee trucks: The Local Cup & Hibachi Mobile when you shop.
The Hanover Book Expo will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the American Legion Post 175 Building, 8700 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville. This event is sponsored by the Hanover Writers Club (a chapter of the Virginia Writers Club), the American Legion Post 175, and the Crossroads Irish Dance Troupe. For the children, there will be face-painting and gift bags (as long as they last!) The event is free to the public. For more information, visit www.hanoverbookfestival.com.
Monday, Nov. 15
Members of the Pamunkey Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Mechanicsville Baptist Church. The program will be presented by Peyton McCoy from Circles Ashland, which is an innovative, community-based approach to solving poverty. For more information about the meeting or becoming a club member, contact Cindy Modzelewski, club membership chairman, at (804) 366-0864 or visit facebook.com/pamunkeywc.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
The Mechanicsville TEA Party will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Freedom Services and Training, 8162 Elm Drive in Mechanicsville. Guest speaker will be Yael Levin from No Left Turn, a grassroots organization consisting of common-sense parents trying to keep K-12 education free from indoctrination. www.noleftturn.us. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call Glenn Baker at 804-752-8389. If he does not answer, leave a message.
Thursday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 21
Hanover High School’s theater group will present its fall production of “Beauty and the Beast” from Nov. 18 to 21 in the high school auditorium, located at 10307 Chamberlayne Road. Mechanicsville. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 19; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 21. Admission is $8 per person. Advance tickets available at https://htcboosters.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=13639. Tickets will also be sold at the door. The 11 a.m. Nov. 20 performance is intended for younger guests and guests with sensory sensitivities. This performance will be shorter, house lights left on and contain kid-friendly content.
Friday, Nov. 19
Historic Polegreen Church is having its annual Holiday Illumination at 4:30 p.m. and Santa will be on site from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Historic Polegreen Church located at 6411 Heatherwood Drive in Mechanicsville. A few local vendors will be on site including the Local Cup and Funcakes food trucks. Enjoy music, a revolutionary war encampment, and free gently used first responder toys while supplies last. A perfect time to see a beautiful sight and maybe even find a Christmas gift or two! For more information, call 804-730-3837.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Church of the Redeemer’s 40th Annual Craft Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8275 Meadowbridge Road in Mechanicsville (across from Memorial Regional Medical Center). $1 donation/door prize, and raffle including a TV, Nintendo Switch, gift card tree, quilt, and more. Bring a can of non-perishable food for a bonus door prize ticket. Also serving breakfast and lunch.For more information, call 804-746-4911.
The Doswell Ruritan Salt Fish Breakfast will be held from 6 to 9 a.m. at the Doswell Ruritan Club, located at 16433 N. Washington Highway. The all-you-care-to-eat Salt Fish Breakfast will include scrambled eggs, bacon, hashbrown potatoes, spiced apples, biscuits, cornbread, coffee and juice. Take-outs available. Cost is $10 for adults and $4 for ages 4-10. Proceeds support the Doswell Community Center.
Hanover Animal Control Rabies drive-through vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Administration Building located at 7516 County Complex Road at Hanover Courthouse. Vaccines will be administered at a cost of $10 per dog or cat. Pay by cash or check only. For more information, call Animal Control at (804) 365-6485.
Members of the Patrick Henry High School Class of 1971 will gather from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Depot at Cross Bros. on Railroad Avenue in Ashland for their 50th Reunion. According to Patricia Leonard Higgins, “Our Reunion Planning Committee is already working hard and we really need to hear from you so that you can get more information and updates! Please email either of the following classmates and we’ll get you on our group contact list and will be back in touch soon. Hoping to hear from you!” Contact: Anne Nelson Harris Morck at annenelsonmorck@gmail.com or Patricia Leonard Higgins at phiggins773@gmail.com.
Hanover Book Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A workshop will be he held from noon - 3 p.m. (register at hanoverbookfestival.com) and an Authors’ Workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. at The American Legion Hall, located at 8700 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.Free admission.
Friday, Nov. 26
Hanover County’s Birthday happens to be Black Friday this year and the day before Small Business Saturday. Be on the lookout for announcements!
Friday, Dec. 3
The Hanover County Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Dinner Meeting. The Society invites members and the public to attend this event to be held at the Hanover Tavern Coach House. Registration is required per COVID restrictions. The evening program will feature Suzanne Munson, author of a new biography about Founding Father, George Wythe. Munson is a well-known guest speaker and lecturer at various colleges and universities. She is a guest columnist for the Times Dispatch. Her presentation will be accompanied by a slide program, and her new biography, Jefferson’s Godfather, will be available for purchase. Enjoy a dinner buffet with choice of salad, entrees, sides and dessert. The event opens at 6 p.m. Pre-registration required by Nov. 18. See “Events” at the Society Web Site: www.hanovercountyhistoricalsociety.org for details. Tickets may be reserved also by visiting hanoverhistorical.org to pay by credit card. Checks may be mailed to HCHS, Inc., P.O. box 91, Hanover, Va., 23069. Cost $30 per person. Registration must be completed and paid by Nov. 18.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Light Up the Tracks, presented by Dominion Energy will have an Ashland Christmas Market from noon to 4 p.m. in Historic Downtown Ashland, 201 South Railroad Avenue in Ashland. Inspired by open-air holiday markets around the world, downtown shops and businesses are taking their wares to the streets with sidewalk sales, displays, and specials. Plus, local artisans and crafters will host pop-up shops throughout Downtown Ashland. For more information visit at LightUptheTracks.com.
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Ashland Museum holiday guided walking tour will begin at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. Each tour will end with a reception at 205 Howard St., the 1904 home belonging to the Eks. Details and registration on ashlandmuseum.org. Email the museum at ashlandmuseum@comcast.net or call 804-368-7314 if you have questions.
Friday, Dec. 10 and
Sunday, Dec. 12
The Central VA Masterworks Chorale, based in Ashland, will perform Handel’s Messiah, Part One, along with McDowall’s Christmas cantata “A Winter’s Night” twice in December. The concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Richmond and again on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at Duncan Memorial Methodist Church in Ashland. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the Caboose Market and Café in Ashland, online at
www.cvamc.org, or by phone at 1-800-838-3006. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed at both venues.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Light Up the Tracks, presented by Dominion Energy will have Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl from 6 to 8 p.m. New this year is the Holiday Movie Characters theme. Be sure to dress up as your favorite holiday hero, villain, or sidekick as you stroll the streets of downtown Ashland. After you are done crawling, head down England St to the Jolly Jaunt concert at Ashland Theatre! For 21 plus only. Tickets will be on sale at Origin Beer Lab - Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. For more information, visit at LightUptheTracks.com.
Ongoing
Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions One Stop Shop (MCEF OSS) is open for food, clothing and linens from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 7235 Stonewall Parkway in Mechanicsville (rear parking lot). The shop is available for residents in the 23111 and 23116 zip codes with identification and proof of residency.
Saturdays
Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland Campus, located at 11515 Ashcake Road in Ashland two miles west of U.S. 1, holds it church service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Rev. Dr. Roy Minnix For more information, visit www.trinityrichmond.net or call 804-270-9626.
Sundays
All Souls Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist Rite II at 9:15 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church at 8154 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville. A nursery will be available for infants and toddlers. Katherine G. Dougherty is the Deacon in charge of All Souls. For more information, visit www.allsoulsva.org.
A Healing and Recovery SS Class meets at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 7046 Cold Harbor Rd. in Mechanicsville. The class is for adults 18 and over and is an extension of the NorthStar community that also meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at the church. The Christian 12 Steps and Biblical wisdom are the basis of study and discussion to learn about God’s place in our lives. All are welcome. For more information, call 804-746-5081 or contact Craig Simpson at craigwgbc@gmail.com.
Outside the Walls, a Narcotics Anonymous group, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Pamunkey Regional Jail at 7240 Courtland Farm Rd. in Hanover. For more information, contact John Shinholser, McShin president, at 804-249-1845. The website is http://www.mcshin.org.
Tuesdays
A Commanders coffee is held from 10 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 90 at 17662 Beaver Dam Rd. in Beaverdam to discuss issues of interest/befits of the American Legion. There also will be donuts. For more information, call Post Commander Eugene Truitt at 804-746-4734.
The Hanover Concert Band rehearses from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday, mid-January through mid-December, at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center at 500 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland, just south of U.S. 54. Membership is open to anyone who can read music and play a non-string instrument. High school students are welcome with parents’ permission. Visit www.hanoverconcertband.org or call 804-789-0536.
Wednesdays
Walnut Grove Baptist Church is conducting English and Citizenship classes with open enrollment through May 2022. Classes will be held Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact the church office, located at 7046 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville. Contact 804-746-5081 or at wgbcinfo@comcast.net or 804-746-4696. The classes are free but the students will need to purchase the books required for their class.
Hanover Rotary meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Roma’s Restaurant at 7240 Bell Creek Rd. in Mechanicsville. Due to the pandemic, contact President Penny at pennyguiles43@gmail.com for current meeting at Roma’s or Zoom connection information.
Thursdays
The Ashland Rotary Club meets weekly at noon at the Iron Horse Restaurant at 100 S. Railroad Ave. in in Ashland. For more information, contact Steve Dunham at 804-496-6093 or sandrdunham@yahoo.com.
Overcomers Outreach & Women’s Codependency is a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at Shalom Baptist Church at 8116 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-6524 or email mjfaith1@gmail.com.
Second Mondays
The WEB of Hope meets from 10 a. m. to noon at the Black Creek Baptist Church at 6289 McClellan Rd. in Mechanicsville. It is one of several groups in the Richmond area that crochets, knits, sews, and quilts gifts for the American Red Cross to distributed to those in need. Since its inception, the WEB has donated over 153,000 gifts locally, nationally and globally. If you can make it, the WEB can use it. There are so many organizations in need of help. For more information, call Laurie Wagner at 804-781-0338.
Third Mondays
Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group for caregivers and others who want to help and encourage those who have loved ones with dementia illnesses meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in Room E106 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Jennifer Bean at 804-559-2805, Mark Elliott at 804-746-8288 or the church office at 804-746-9073.
The Hanover County Community Services Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 12300 Washington Hwy. in Ashland.
Fourth Mondays
The FeedMore Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Shiloh Baptist Church at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Heather at hshaheen96@gmail.com.
Second Tuesdays
The Mechanicsville Fellowship Club meets each month (excluding July and Aug.) at 10:30 a.m. in Room G110 of Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. Bring a covered dish and join in with a group celebrating faith, fellowship, friends and fun. Meetings are cancelled if Hanover County Public Schools are two hours late or cancelled due to inclement weather. To register, call the church at 804-746-9073. For more information, call Janet Lewis at 804-398-8947.
The Hanover County Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the Old Hanover Courthouse on the Historic Courthouse Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Tuesday through December. The address is 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover. For more information, visit http://www.hanoverhistorical.org/index.
Third Tuesdays
The Hanover Ruritan Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church with dinner at 6.30 p.m. Ruritan is a national organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. The first Ruritan Club was chartered May 21, 1928, in Holland, Virginia. Ruritan has grown throughout the United States of America, and in doing so has become. “America’s Leading Community Service Organization”. Membership in Ruritan is an honor and privilege. To learn more about Ruritan, how to become a member, request a membership application or with questions, please call, 746-5728 or by letter to, Hanover Ruritan, P. O. Box 625, Mechanicsville, Virginia, 23111. To be a guest of the club, please call the numbers listed above. Hanover Ruritan welcomes both men and women.
Third Saturday
The Hanover Knitting Guild, currently meeting at Covenant Woods, meets monthly, the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. New members are invited to join our group of fiber enthusiasts, who meet to share, support, and advance our fiber-working skills in knitting or crochet. For more information check out our web page at: https://hanoverknittingguild.weebly.com/ or text 804-445-5923 to get your name put on our list at the Covenant Woods reception desk.