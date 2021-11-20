The Local Calendar of events, week of 11/17/21

The Hanover County Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Dinner Meeting. The Society invites members and the public to attend this event to be held at the Hanover Tavern Coach House. Registration is required per COVID restrictions. The evening program will feature Suzanne Munson, author of a new biography about Founding Father, George Wythe. Munson is a well-known guest speaker and lecturer at various colleges and universities. She is a guest columnist for the Times Dispatch. Her presentation will be accompanied by a slide program, and her new biography, Jefferson’s Godfather, will be available for purchase. Enjoy a dinner buffet with choice of salad, entrees, sides and dessert. The event opens at 6 p.m. Pre-registration required and paid by Nov. 18. See “Events” at the Society Web Site: www.hanovercountyhistoricalsociety.org for details. Tickets may be reserved also by visiting hanoverhistorical.org to pay by credit card. Checks may be mailed to HCHS, Inc., P.O. box 91, Hanover, Va., 23069. Cost $30 per person.

Church of the Redeemer’s annual nativity event will take place Dec. 3 to 5. More than 200 nativities from around the world will be on display at the church, located at 8275 Meadowbridge Road. The No Room weekend starts with a Gala Preview on Friday, Dec. 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. Adults are invited to an evening of fabulous food, beverages, live and silent auctions, and music. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. All ages are invited on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are $5 for adults and $1 for 18 and younger. Special craft bags will be available for families to take home and do an activity with their children. In addition, the online auction, which premiered in 2020, will be back in 2021. Proceeds will build two houses in Haiti and support Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions (MCEF), which provides emergency rent to prevent eviction in Hanover, and My Path Forward, which provides young people aging out of Virginia’s foster care system with a powerful combination of housing and crucial support services.