The Local Calendar of events, week of 11/17/21

Thursday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Nov. 21
Hanover High School’s theater group will present its fall production of “Beauty and the Beast” in the high school auditorium, located at 10307 Chamberlayne Road. Mechanicsville. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 21. Admission is $8 per person. Advance tickets available at https://htcboosters.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=13639. Tickets will also be sold at the door. The 11 a.m. Nov. 20 performance is intended for younger guests and guests with sensory sensitivities. This performance will be shorter, house lights left on and contain kid-friendly content.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Church of the Redeemer’s 40th Annual Craft Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8275 Meadowbridge Road in Mechanicsville (across from Memorial Regional Medical Center). $1 donation/door prize, and raffle including a TV, Nintendo Switch, gift card tree, quilt, and more. Bring a can of non-perishable food for a bonus door prize ticket. Also serving breakfast and lunch. For more information, call 804-746-4911.
The Doswell Ruritan Salt Fish Breakfast will be held from 6 to 9 a.m. at the Doswell Ruritan Club, located at 16433 N. Washington Highway. The all-you-care-to-eat Salt Fish Breakfast will include scrambled eggs, bacon, hashbrown potatoes, spiced apples, biscuits, cornbread, coffee and juice. Take-outs available. Cost is $10 for adults and $4 for ages 4-10. Proceeds support the Doswell Community Center.
Hanover Animal Control Rabies drive-through vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Administration Building located at 7516 County Complex Road at Hanover Courthouse. Vaccines will be administered at a cost of $10 per dog or cat. Pay by cash or check only. For more information, call Animal Control at (804) 365-6485.
Members of the Patrick Henry High School Class of 1971 will gather from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Depot at Cross Bros. on Railroad Avenue in Ashland for their 50th Reunion. According to Patricia Leonard Higgins, “Our Reunion Planning Committee is already working hard and we really need to hear from you so that you can get more information and updates! Please email either of the following classmates and we’ll get you on our group contact list and will be back in touch soon. Hoping to hear from you!” Contact: Anne Nelson Harris Morck at annenelsonmorck@gmail.com or Patricia Leonard Higgins at phiggins773@gmail.com.
Hanover Book Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A workshop will be he held from noon - 3 p.m. (register at hanoverbookfestival.com) and an Authors’ Workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. at The American Legion Hall, located at 8700 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville. Free admission.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
The Old Ivy Garden Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue for a workshop on Fall Arrangements. Visitors are welcome. Please wear a mask. Contact marilyndce@gmail.com or 804-982-6858.
Friday, Nov. 26
Hanover County’s Birthday happens to be Black Friday this year and the day before Small Business Saturday. Be on the lookout for announcements!
Friday, Dec. 3
The Hanover County Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Dinner Meeting. The Society invites members and the public to attend this event to be held at the Hanover Tavern Coach House. Registration is required per COVID restrictions. The evening program will feature Suzanne Munson, author of a new biography about Founding Father, George Wythe. Munson is a well-known guest speaker and lecturer at various colleges and universities. She is a guest columnist for the Times Dispatch. Her presentation will be accompanied by a slide program, and her new biography, Jefferson’s Godfather, will be available for purchase. Enjoy a dinner buffet with choice of salad, entrees, sides and dessert. The event opens at 6 p.m. Pre-registration required and paid by Nov. 18. See “Events” at the Society Web Site: www.hanovercountyhistoricalsociety.org for details. Tickets may be reserved also by visiting hanoverhistorical.org to pay by credit card. Checks may be mailed to HCHS, Inc., P.O. box 91, Hanover, Va., 23069. Cost $30 per person.
Friday, Dec. 3 to
Sunday, Dec. 5
Church of the Redeemer’s annual nativity event will take place Dec. 3 to 5. More than 200 nativities from around the world will be on display at the church, located at 8275 Meadowbridge Road. The No Room weekend starts with a Gala Preview on Friday, Dec. 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. Adults are invited to an evening of fabulous food, beverages, live and silent auctions, and music. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. All ages are invited on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are $5 for adults and $1 for 18 and younger. Special craft bags will be available for families to take home and do an activity with their children. In addition, the online auction, which premiered in 2020, will be back in 2021. Proceeds will build two houses in Haiti and support Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions (MCEF), which provides emergency rent to prevent eviction in Hanover, and My Path Forward, which provides young people aging out of Virginia’s foster care system with a powerful combination of housing and crucial support services.
For more information visit www.churchredeemer.org/no-room or call the church at (804) 746-4911.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Light Up the Tracks, presented by Dominion Energy will have an Ashland Christmas Market from noon to 4 p.m. in Historic Downtown Ashland, 201 South Railroad Avenue in Ashland. Inspired by open-air holiday markets around the world, downtown shops and businesses are taking their wares to the streets with sidewalk sales, displays, and specials. Plus, local artisans and crafters will host pop-up shops throughout Downtown Ashland. For more information visit at LightUptheTracks.com.
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Ashland Museum holiday guided walking tour will begin at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. Each tour will end with a reception at 205 Howard St., the 1904 home belonging to the Eks. Details and registration on ashlandmuseum.org. Email the museum at ashlandmuseum@comcast.net or call 804-368-7314 if you have questions.
Friday, Dec. 10 and
Sunday, Dec. 12
The Central VA Masterworks Chorale, based in Ashland, will perform Handel’s Messiah, Part One, along with McDowall’s Christmas cantata “A Winter’s Night” twice in December. The concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Richmond and again on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at Duncan Memorial Methodist Church in Ashland. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the Caboose Market and Café in Ashland, online at www.cvamc.org, or by phone at 1-800-838-3006. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed at both venues.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Light Up the Tracks, presented by Dominion Energy will have Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl from 6 to 8 p.m. New this year is the Holiday Movie Characters theme. Be sure to dress up as your favorite holiday hero, villain, or sidekick as you stroll the streets of downtown Ashland. After you are done crawling, head down England St to the Jolly Jaunt concert at Ashland Theatre! For 21 plus only. Tickets will be on sale at Origin Beer Lab - Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. For more information, visit at LightUptheTracks.com.
Ongoing
Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions One Stop Shop (MCEF OSS) is open for food, clothing and linens from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 7235 Stonewall Parkway in Mechanicsville (rear parking lot). The shop is available for residents in the 23111 and 23116 zip codes with identification and proof of residency.
Saturdays
Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland Campus, located at 11515 Ashcake Road in Ashland two miles west of U.S. 1, holds it church service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Rev. Dr. Roy Minnix For more information, visit www.trinityrichmond.net or call 804-270-9626.
Sundays
All Souls Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist Rite II at 9:15 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church at 8154 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville. A nursery will be available for infants and toddlers. Katherine G. Dougherty is the Deacon in charge of All Souls. For more information, visit www.allsoulsva.org.
A Healing and Recovery SS Class meets at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 7046 Cold Harbor Rd. in Mechanicsville. The class is for adults 18 and over and is an extension of the NorthStar community that also meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at the church. The Christian 12 Steps and Biblical wisdom are the basis of study and discussion to learn about God’s place in our lives. All are welcome. For more information, call 804-746-5081 or contact Craig Simpson at craigwgbc@gmail.com.
Outside the Walls, a Narcotics Anonymous group, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Pamunkey Regional Jail at 7240 Courtland Farm Rd. in Hanover. For more information, contact John Shinholser, McShin president, at 804-249-1845. The website is http://www.mcshin.org.
Tuesdays
A Commanders coffee is held from 10 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 90 at 17662 Beaver Dam Rd. in Beaverdam to discuss issues of interest/befits of the American Legion. There also will be donuts. For more information, call Post Commander Eugene Truitt at 804-746-4734.
The Hanover Concert Band rehearses from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday, mid-January through mid-December, at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center at 500 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland, just south of U.S. 54. Membership is open to anyone who can read music and play a non-string instrument. High school students are welcome with parents’ permission. Visit www.hanoverconcertband.org or call 804-789-0536.
Wednesdays
Walnut Grove Baptist Church is conducting English and Citizenship classes with open enrollment through May 2022. Classes will be held Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact the church office, located at 7046 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville. Contact 804-746-5081 or at wgbcinfo@comcast.net or 804-746-4696. The classes are free but the students will need to purchase the books required for their class.
Hanover Rotary meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Roma’s Restaurant at 7240 Bell Creek Rd. in Mechanicsville. Due to the pandemic, contact President Penny at pennyguiles43@gmail.com for current meeting at Roma’s or Zoom connection information.
Thursdays
The Ashland Rotary Club meets weekly at noon at the Iron Horse Restaurant at 100 S. Railroad Ave. in in Ashland. For more information, contact Steve Dunham at 804-496-6093 or sandrdunham@yahoo.com.
Overcomers Outreach & Women’s Codependency is a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at Shalom Baptist Church at 8116 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-6524 or email mjfaith1@gmail.com.
Second Mondays
The WEB of Hope meets from 10 a. m. to noon at the Black Creek Baptist Church at 6289 McClellan Rd. in Mechanicsville. It is one of several groups in the Richmond area that crochets, knits, sews, and quilts gifts for the American Red Cross to distributed to those in need. Since its inception, the WEB has donated over 153,000 gifts locally, nationally and globally. If you can make it, the WEB can use it. There are so many organizations in need of help. For more information, call Laurie Wagner at 804-781-0338.
Third Mondays
Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group for caregivers and others who want to help and encourage those who have loved ones with dementia illnesses meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in Room E106 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Jennifer Bean at 804-559-2805, Mark Elliott at 804-746-8288 or the church office at 804-746-9073.
The Hanover County Community Services Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 12300 Washington Hwy. in Ashland.
Fourth Mondays
The FeedMore Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Shiloh Baptist Church at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Heather at hshaheen96@gmail.com.
Second Tuesdays
The Mechanicsville Fellowship Club meets each month (excluding July and Aug.) at 10:30 a.m. in Room G110 of Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. Bring a covered dish and join in with a group celebrating faith, fellowship, friends and fun. Meetings are cancelled if Hanover County Public Schools are two hours late or cancelled due to inclement weather. To register, call the church at 804-746-9073. For more information, call Janet Lewis at 804-398-8947.
The Hanover County Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the Old Hanover Courthouse on the Historic Courthouse Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Tuesday through December. The address is 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover. For more information, visit http://www.hanoverhistorical.org/index.
Third Tuesdays
The Hanover Ruritan Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church with dinner at 6.30 p.m. Ruritan is a national organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. The first Ruritan Club was chartered May 21, 1928, in Holland, Virginia. Ruritan has grown throughout the United States of America, and in doing so has become. “America’s Leading Community Service Organization”. Membership in Ruritan is an honor and privilege. To learn more about Ruritan, how to become a member, request a membership application or with questions, please call, 746-5728 or by letter to, Hanover Ruritan, P. O. Box 625, Mechanicsville, Virginia, 23111. To be a guest of the club, please call the numbers listed above. Hanover Ruritan welcomes both men and women.
Third Saturday
The Hanover Knitting Guild, currently meeting at Covenant Woods, meets monthly, the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. New members are invited to join our group of fiber enthusiasts, who meet to share, support, and advance our fiber-working skills in knitting or crochet. For more information check out our web page at: https://hanoverknittingguild.weebly.com/ or text 804-445-5923 to get your name put on our list at the Covenant Woods reception desk.