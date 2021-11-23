The Local Calendar of events, week of 11/24/2021

Church of the Redeemer’s annual nativity event will have more than 200 nativities from around the world that will be on display at the church, located at 8275 Meadowbridge Road in Mechanicsville. The No Room weekend starts with a Gala Preview on Friday, December 3 from 7 to 10 pm. Adults are invited to an evening of fabulous food, beverages, live and silent auctions, and music. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. All ages are invited on Saturday Dec. 4 from 10 am to 8 pm and Sunday Dec. 5 from 9 am to 4 pm. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are $5 for adults and $1 for 18 and younger. Although in person, the event is being modified to follow safety protocols and will not include a children’s room. Special craft bags will be available for families to take home and do an activity with their children. In addition, the online auction. For more information visit www.churchredeemer.org/no-room or call the church at 804-746-4911.