The Local Obituaries - Week of 11/17/2021

CHAMBERLAIN, Austin Hunter, 19, of Bishop, Ga. Heaven gained an angel on October 24, 2021, when Austin went home to be with the Lord. Austin was born December 21, 2001, in Baton Rouge, La. and currently resided in Bishop, Ga. He was the beloved son of Michael and Tonya Chamberlain and was an amazing big brother to Jordan Chamberlain. Austin also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, Charles and Patsy Hall; his uncle and aunt, Dwayne and Jennifer Hall; cousins, Taylor and Henry Hall, all of Mechanicsville, Va.; and his great-aunt, Glenda Boswell of Danville, Va. He never met a stranger and had so many amazing friends. Austin blessed the lives of many people and lit up every room he walked into. Austin was a sophomore at Mississippi State University and was proud to be a Bulldog! He loved life, valued hard work, cherished his family and personified determination, kindness, compassion and graciousness. Austin was an avid outdoorsman and was an accomplished hunter and fisherman. He also loved big trucks, enjoyed working on them and really enjoyed driving them - the louder they were, the better! A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 18 at 1 p.m., Grace Fellowship Church, 1120 Malcom Bridge Rd., Bogart, Ga. 30622.