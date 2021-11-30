The Local obituaries - Week of 12/1/2021

TOMLIN, Linda Sue Hicks , 75, of Aylett, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pearl Hicks; and brothers, Raymond and Kenneth Hicks. Linda Sue is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wilbert "Bunny" Tomlin; two children, Sandra G. Helmick (Shaun) and Cheryl T. James (Lee); eight grandchildren, Wesley (Samantha), Brooke, Amanda, Joshua, David, Nikki, Ashley and Cameron; sister, Thelma Powers; "adopted daughter," Tracy Stevenson; as well as many nieces and nephews. She loved the Lord and never met a stranger. Everyone who entered her home was greeted with a hug and never left without a meal. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to King William Vol. Fire & Rescue, 7936 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, King William, Virginia 23086.

STRATTON, Lewis Aubrey Jr., age 95, of Mechanicsville, passed away November 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Keller Stratton; parents, Lewis A. Stratton and Eunice Ledley Stratton. Aubrey is survived by his sons, William A. Stratton (Carmen) and Robert L. Stratton (Martha); five wonderful and loving grandchildren, whom to each he was their "GAGA," Jonathan (Megan), Whitney (Nick), Stephanie (Matt), Kimberlee (Ben) and Carly (Tyler); and 10 great-grandchildren. He retired as President of Sanders Brothers Company Inc. after 43 years and was a long-time faithful member of Shalom Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee. Mr. Stratton graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1944 and then Smithdeal Massey Business College. He was a Navy veteran who faithfully served our country in the Asiatic Pacific during World War II (1944 to 1946). Aubrey's life was centered around family, faith and the many organizations in which he was a member and poured his heart into while serving over the many years of his life. He was Past Master of Northside Lodge #292, AF & AM (67 years), Past District Deputy Grand Master for Masonic District 15-B, an active member of the Scottish Rite Bodies (65 years) and the oldest living 33rd Degree member in the Valley of Richmond, Past Potentate Acca Temple Shrine (64 years), Past President Scottish Rite Conference of Virginia, Past Commander Royal Order of the Jesters Court 16, past member Richmond Host Lions Club and was a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 9808, where he chaired Voice of Democracy in Hanover County Public Schools for many years. Aubrey was loved by all who knew him, as he touched and influenced many lives along the way, always helping others with whatever their needs may be. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten by many, but especially as Dad and GAGA. We will continue to carry his legacy with his two favorite sayings up until his final breath: "One day at a time" and "Better than I deserve." The family received friends Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 2 to 6 p.m., with a Masonic service beginning at 6 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227, Acca Temple Shrine, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227, or Shalom Baptist Church.