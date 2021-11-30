The Local obituaries - Week of 12/1/2021

BRANDON, Mary Lois, 96, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Bessie Tidwell; six siblings, TJ, Travis, Johnny, Margaret, Betty and Billie; son in-law, Joe Baker; granddaughter, Tonya Wells; infant daughter, Brenda; son, Thomas Robert Brandon Jr.; husband, Thomas Robert Brandon Sr. She is survived by her children, Shirley Wells (Neil), Melissa Baker, Steve Brandon (Tedi), Ginny Martin (Mark), Beth Beegle (Jon) and Tim Brandon; daughter-in-law, Linda Brandon; grandchildren, Kim French (Bryan), Kelly O'Donnell (Gregg), Tracey Doucette (Ron), Thomas Brandon III (Diana), Michael Brandon (Erin), Corey Baedke (Matt), Brandon Martin (Hayley), Peyton Martin (Aubrey), Jordan Martin, Jonathon Beegle (Whitney) and Travis, Taylor, Tanner, Trent Brandon; 15 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Moneypenny; and many nieces and nephews. The family received friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a memorial service followed at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
DUESBERRY, Harry Coleman Jr., of Mechanicsville, 95, died peacefully on November 15, 2021, surrounded by his family and was reunited with his beloved wife, Rose. He was born in Highland Springs, Va., to Ethel and Henry C. Duesberry. He was a true Virginia gentleman and a graduate of Highland Springs High School. At just 17, he left Virginia for the first time to go to New York for his assignment to the U.S. Coast Guard. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II, where he crossed the Pacific Ocean several times delivering troops to the Pacific Theater. After receiving an honorable discharge from the USCG, he began a career at FFV/Interbake Foods, where he worked as operations manager for 42 years and met his wife, Rose, a charismatic Italian single mother from New York. He was a devoted husband and father who worked diligently to raise his five children and teach them the value of hard work. He enjoyed cars and history and taught his sons how to fish and work on cars every Saturday. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling and taking many cruises around the world with his wife. He was a dedicated member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where he served in numerous capacities. Harry always made sure his family vacationed together every summer and they enjoyed many beach vacations together throughout the years. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elizabeth and Florence; brother, Andrew; son, James L. Duesberry; and his adoring wife of 63 years, Rose F. Duesberry. He is survived by his devoted children, H. Coleman Duesberry III (Denise), Robert S. Duesberry (Lisa), Richard L. Duesberry, Sandra D. Luck; his favorite son-in-law, Charles Luck; grandchildren, Shawn (Jeanette), Kristen (Matt), Bradley (Brianna), Kelsey, Ashley, Nicholas, Mollie (Bobby), Adrienne, Maggie and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Savanah, Gabrielle, Braydon, Kiley, Rowan, Eli Henry and Brooklynn. Harry is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to his personal care nurses, Bon Secours Hospice and Community Hospice House. A memorial service to honor his life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 3602 Hawthorne Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222. He will be laid to rest at the family cemetery at Sycamore Hill Farm in Caroline County. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
GOWIN, Ernest W. "Junie" Sr., 94, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Beatrice Gowin; his son, Ernest Gowin Jr.; his parents, Percy Gowin and Elizabeth Criddle; and a sister, Mildred Vaughan. Junie is survived by his children, Douglas Gowin (Karen) and Gloria Melfa (Jim); eight grandchildren, Michelle Wilson, Tiffany Wilkerson (Matt), Matthew Gowin (Amanda), Michael Melfa (Jessica), Chris Melfa (Megan), Marissa Gowin, Dyllan Gowin and Madison Gowin; eight great- grandchildren, Coleman Mundie, Jessie Wilson, Seth Wilson, Jack Adams, Maia Melfa, Maddie Melfa, Christopher Gowin and Delilah Melfa; one great-great-grandson, Tyler Mundie; and many other family and friends. Junie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII in Okinawa, Japan. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and playing golf. He was a fixture at his son's auto shop for many years, where he enjoyed just hanging out and helping deliver parts. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
HARDY, LTC John T. Jr., (USA Ret.), 84, of Mechanicsville, originally of Clifton Forge, went to be with the Lord after a brief heart related illness on November 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellen Petrea Hardy; two children, Mary Ellen Finch (Michael) of Yuma, Ariz. and John David Hardy (Katharine) of Lenoir, N.C.; five grandchildren; two brothers, David and Bob Hardy; and other extended family. John's duty stations were numerous, including Germany, Vietnam and Thailand and he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He served his country for a total of 34 years of federal and military service. His final years were spent at Covenant Woods, where he cared for their plants, played bridge with friends and sang with the Creaky Crooners. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the Multi-Purpose room at Covenant Woods, 7090 Covenant Woods Dr., Mechanicsville. Vaccination and masks are required. Services, with full military honors, will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220, or to your favorite animal shelter. bennettfuneralhomes.com
MOOREFIELD, Virginia Alice, 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, November 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Brown; and her parents, William and Mary Jennings. She is survived by her children, Mary Fields, Allan Fields, William S. Fields Sr., John Fields (Cynthia), David Carter (Rebecca) and Nancy Davis; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Virginia was a strong, spirited lady, who loved life and her family and will be greatly missed. The family would like to say a special thank you to Kindred Hospice and JenCare at Shockoe for their kindness and care during Virginia's final days. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
PACE, Alvin Roy, 89, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and Pa-Pop/Pop-Pop. He was preceded in death by his wives, Page Lightner Pace (1957) and Christine Cole Pace (2019); and son, Kenneth Cole Pace (2016). He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Smith (Bob); son, Bruce Pace (Suzy); daughter-in-law, Marie Pace; eight grandchildren, Rob (Jess), Scott (Amy), Nichole, Christine, Nicholas, Kendall (Caitlin), Cody and Sam; and three great-grandchildren. Alvin was a Navy veteran, an avid fisherman and a devoted Christian. The family received friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 26 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Oak Hall Baptist Church, 1877 Old Hanover Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, or the Cold Harbor Ruritan Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
ROSEMOND, Randle Brooks. Sadly on Saturday, November 20, 2021, Randy Rosemond took his final hike up Big Rock Candy Mountain. As a naturally free spirit, Randy spent most of his days exploring river banks and creeks searching for rocks, driftwood and fossils. One of his most favorite spots to search for relics was Westmoreland State Park. Born in Richmond, Virginia and preceded in death by his father, Robert Brooks Rosemond; Randy is survived by his mother, Virginia Morrell; stepmother, Maryetta Rosemond; daughter, Lilly Jean Rosemond; sister, Diane Rosemond Hill; brother, Michael Robert Rosemond (Paige); stepbrothers, Kenny and Scott Mays; nieces and nephews, Falon McClenahan (Matt), Jessie Hill, John Russell Rosemond, Virginia Grace Rosemond; great-nieces and nephews, Aiden Mundy, Mya Jane and Miles Brooks McClenahan; aunt, Jean Rosemond Phaup; uncle, BJ Morrell Sr.; and girlfriend, Jennifer Thornburg. Randy worked for the Poore family, managing Shackelford's restaurant in Henrico for many years. The Poores treated him like a son. Randy had a large family and never met a stranger. His quick wit, generosity and fun-loving spirit made it easy to see why so many people loved him. A visitation will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. A Celebration of Life will be held at Randy's favorite restaurant "The Ville," where he was always treated like a "Rock" star on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. and karaoke starting at 7 p.m. - The Ville, 7526 Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online guestbook is available at affintyfuneralservice.com.
TOMLIN, Linda Sue Hicks, 75, of Aylett, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pearl Hicks; and brothers, Raymond and Kenneth Hicks. Linda Sue is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wilbert "Bunny" Tomlin; two children, Sandra G. Helmick (Shaun) and Cheryl T. James (Lee); eight grandchildren, Wesley (Samantha), Brooke, Amanda, Joshua, David, Nikki, Ashley and Cameron; sister, Thelma Powers; "adopted daughter," Tracy Stevenson; as well as many nieces and nephews. She loved the Lord and never met a stranger. Everyone who entered her home was greeted with a hug and never left without a meal. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to King William Vol. Fire & Rescue, 7936 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, King William, Virginia 23086.
STRATTON, Lewis Aubrey Jr., age 95, of Mechanicsville, passed away November 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Keller Stratton; parents, Lewis A. Stratton and Eunice Ledley Stratton. Aubrey is survived by his sons, William A. Stratton (Carmen) and Robert L. Stratton (Martha); five wonderful and loving grandchildren, whom to each he was their "GAGA," Jonathan (Megan), Whitney (Nick), Stephanie (Matt), Kimberlee (Ben) and Carly (Tyler); and 10 great-grandchildren. He retired as President of Sanders Brothers Company Inc. after 43 years and was a long-time faithful member of Shalom Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee. Mr. Stratton graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1944 and then Smithdeal Massey Business College. He was a Navy veteran who faithfully served our country in the Asiatic Pacific during World War II (1944 to 1946). Aubrey's life was centered around family, faith and the many organizations in which he was a member and poured his heart into while serving over the many years of his life. He was Past Master of Northside Lodge #292, AF & AM (67 years), Past District Deputy Grand Master for Masonic District 15-B, an active member of the Scottish Rite Bodies (65 years) and the oldest living 33rd Degree member in the Valley of Richmond, Past Potentate Acca Temple Shrine (64 years), Past President Scottish Rite Conference of Virginia, Past Commander Royal Order of the Jesters Court 16, past member Richmond Host Lions Club and was a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 9808, where he chaired Voice of Democracy in Hanover County Public Schools for many years. Aubrey was loved by all who knew him, as he touched and influenced many lives along the way, always helping others with whatever their needs may be. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten by many, but especially as Dad and GAGA. We will continue to carry his legacy with his two favorite sayings up until his final breath: "One day at a time" and "Better than I deserve." The family received friends Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 2 to 6 p.m., with a Masonic service beginning at 6 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227, Acca Temple Shrine, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227, or Shalom Baptist Church.