The Local Obituaries - Week of 12/15/21

BROWN, William H. "Billy" Jr., 79, of Heathsville, flew away with Jesus to his new home on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Caitlin Rollason; and the mother of his children, Shirley Brown. He is survived by his three children, Cheryl Draper, Will "Buck" Brown III (Angie) and Gwen Louis (Sebastien); grandchildren, Griffin, Logan, Danielle and Wesley; and a very special friend, Florence Forrester. Billy loved playing music with his friends. He found true joy in his music and sharing that joy with others. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
VALENTI, Ernest Allen Sr., 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Jean Valenti; and is survived by three children, Tonya Vasser, Ernie Valenti Jr. and Stephen Valenti (Kimberly); three grandchildren, Tyler Vasser, Nicholas and Joshua Valenti; and brothers, Gary (Brenda) and Michael Valenti. Ernie was a U.S. Navy veteran, a retired City of Richmond Firefighter and was a longtime member of Richmond East Moose Lodge. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, with services beginning at 2 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private.
VEST, Evelyn Tyler "Nellie" or "Nanny," 92, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Aubrey Tyler; her husband, Paul P. Vest Jr., and daughter, Donna Montgomery. Nellie is survived by her son, Ron Vest; two grandchildren, Wayne Atkinson (Stacey) and Melanie Kenney; five great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; sister, Emily Toney; and son-in-law, Norman Montgomery. She grew up on a farm in Hanover and retired from Home Beneficial. Nellie loved her dogs, working outside and helping family and neighbors. Ron would like to thank Wayne and Stacey for the wonderful care they provided Nellie for the last several years. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, with services beginning at 2 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
ZINKHAM, Richard E., 94, of Sandston, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughters, Sue Molennor of Florida, Amy Merchant (Dan) of Sandston; son, Jeffrey Zinkham of Hopewell; grandchildren, Kelly, Travis, Melissa, Kayleigh, Emily and Abby; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Kaydence, Lincoln; and a brother, Ronald Zinkham (Barbara). Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a WWII Army veteran, who stayed very aware of current world events and an avid reader. A service is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.