The Local Obituaries - Week of 12/15/21

VEST, Evelyn Tyler "Nellie" or "Nanny," 92, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Aubrey Tyler; her husband, Paul P. Vest Jr., and daughter, Donna Montgomery. Nellie is survived by her son, Ron Vest; two grandchildren, Wayne Atkinson (Stacey) and Melanie Kenney; five great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; sister, Emily Toney; and son-in-law, Norman Montgomery. She grew up on a farm in Hanover and retired from Home Beneficial. Nellie loved her dogs, working outside and helping family and neighbors. Ron would like to thank Wayne and Stacey for the wonderful care they provided Nellie for the last several years. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, with services beginning at 2 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.