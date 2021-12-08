The Local: Opinion: You can get anything you want at Alice’s Restaurant

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving song?
I didn’t pay much attention when Arlo Guthrie released “Alice’s Restaurant” in 1967 and could not have predicted the enormous popularity the song would enjoy for generations.
I was never sure exactly what the song was about, and its length made it difficult to decipher the lyrics. It’s even more difficult to understand how the song became a Thanksgiving favorite, but I heard it on several radio stations last week. Some even played the 18-minute full version of the recording.
That still didn’t quench my thirst for knowledge regarding the song and its holiday connection, so I searched for answers. Here’s what I found.
In the fall of 1967, Guthrie and musician friend Rich Robbins were in Massachusetts. The talented son of folk hero and icon Woodie Guthrie, Arlo, was contemplating a career as a park ranger as they stopped to visit a friend.
The pair was visiting their friend, Alice, who lived in a church outside of Stockbridge. She had planned a huge Thanksgiving dinner for her friends at the church that was often the gathering place for what locals called “a bunch of hippies.”
The next day, Guthrie and Robbins decided to help Alice clean the mess left behind by the gathering and piled the huge pile of debris into the their VW van and headed for the dump.
But, the dump was closed, and the pair searched for alternative sites. In desperation, the pair finally settled on a hillside that was infamous as an illegal dumping site, and unleashed the load down the hill, where it joined other discarded items.
Police Chief William J. Obanhein, known as Officer Obie in the song, arrested the pair for littering hoping it would provide a warning to others and serve “as an example to others who are careless about the disposal of rubbish.”
Although widely accepted as a protest song, Guthrie later explained that the song was more or an anti-bureaucracy rant about the arrest and a series of events that followed.
So, besides the fact that Alice’s dinner takes place on Thanksgiving, it’s hard to understand the connection with an 18-minute anti whatever song and one of America’s favorite holidays.
When Guthrie appeared on WBAI in New York for an interview, the station played the full-length version of the song. After that first airing, the station used the song in a pledge campaign on Thanksgiving and listeners who donated were rewarded with an airing of the song officially titled Alice’s Restaurant Massacree.
Guthrie described the song as a series of events that happened surrounding the dinner at Alice’s, and although many considered the song an anti-war anthem, the artist said it was more about anti-idiocy.
From those humble beginnings, the song became a Thanksgiving favorite, played in large cities and small communities each year usually at noon as families sit and gather for the holiday.
Guthrie and Robbins were convicted of littering and fined, and the story was filed away as an absurd memory of a set of unusual circumstances told in the form of a song until…
Guthrie appeared at the Draft Board months later where he was denied admittance to the armed services on the basis of that arrest and his criminal record as a litterbug.
As Robbins and Guthrie watched that bundle of trash cascade down the hillside, little did they know the incident would provide Guthrie an exclusion from the draft. I suppose that’s where the anti-war theme of the song is derived.
On Thanksgiving Day at noon, I turned on the radio in my car to confirm what I had learned, and, sure enough, the song was playing on several stations.
And now, I too am convinced that Alice’s Restaurant has essentially become the Thanksgiving Song, which leads to another question to be pondered.
While we have songs for almost every holiday, there weren’t really any songs that I associated with Thanksgiving…. until now.