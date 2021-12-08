The Local: Opinion: You can get anything you want at Alice’s Restaurant

But, the dump was closed, and the pair searched for alternative sites. In desperation, the pair finally settled on a hillside that was infamous as an illegal dumping site, and unleashed the load down the hill, where it joined other discarded items.

Police Chief William J. Obanhein, known as Officer Obie in the song, arrested the pair for littering hoping it would provide a warning to others and serve “as an example to others who are careless about the disposal of rubbish.”

Although widely accepted as a protest song, Guthrie later explained that the song was more or an anti-bureaucracy rant about the arrest and a series of events that followed.

So, besides the fact that Alice’s dinner takes place on Thanksgiving, it’s hard to understand the connection with an 18-minute anti whatever song and one of America’s favorite holidays.

When Guthrie appeared on WBAI in New York for an interview, the station played the full-length version of the song. After that first airing, the station used the song in a pledge campaign on Thanksgiving and listeners who donated were rewarded with an airing of the song officially titled Alice’s Restaurant Massacree.