The Local Pick: Jacob Byers of CAP and JROTC joins U.S. Navy after years of service

Jacob Byers, 1st lieutenant in both Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and JROTC, left last month for the next chapter of his life with the U.S. Navy.

During his three years as a member of the Hanover Composite Squadron in the Civil Air Patrol, Byers participated in a total of three encampments and earned numerous awards, including the Crisis Service Award, which was established to recognize membership during periods when the entire organization was under significant stress responding to a nationwide emergency. He also volunteered at many CAP events and organized a cadet trip to the Naval Academy as his last big accomplishment with the CAP program.

In addition to his active participation in CAP, Byers was also a member of the Atlee High School JROTC for four years prior to graduating. During that time, he participated in drill team events, raider team and color guard.

Byers’ dedication to both CAP and JROTC will serve him well in a military career. He hopes to use the leadership skills he has gained to help him have a successful lifelong military career. He hopes to travel the world, meet a multitude of new people and learn as much as he can.