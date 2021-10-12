The Mechanicsville Calendar of events - week of 10/13/21

Wednesday, Oct. 13
The New Virginians (a club for women new to the Richmond area) will hold their monthly luncheon/meeting at 11:15 a.m. at Meadowbrook Country Club, 3700 Cogbill Road in North Chesterfield. For more information, please visit www.newvaclub.org or to make a reservation, contact our membership chair, Kathy Roberson, 804-794-4398.
Thursday, Oct. 14
The Hanover County Historical Society will hold its first public meeting since COVID restrictions. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Program starts at 7 p.m. Society members and the public are invited to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.. Program starts at 7 p.m. Seating limited to 100 attendees. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 29. Register at Hanoverhistoricalsociety.org/Events or call Art Taylor at 804-449-6702. COVID Guidelines will be followed. Check web site for announcement if seating is closed or cancellation becomes necessary.
Friday, Oct. 15 &
Saturday, Oct. 16
Lee-Davis High School Class of 1971 50th Reunion will be holding several events. The main event is being held October 16 with the Class of 1970 at Virginia Crossings in Glen Allen. Ticket sales end on Sept. 15 and information is on class website. http://www.leedavisreunions.com/71/ or email Billy Beasley Chairman of Lee-Davis Class of 1971 Reunion Committee billbeasley1@comcast.net.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Community yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Trinity Lutheran Church at the Ashland Campus, 11515 Ashcake Road in Ashland. Multiple vendors and breakfast will be available for purchase.
Americana duo April Verch & Cody Walters will perform in concert at the Shady Grove Coffeehouse at the Unitarian Universalist Community Church, 11105 Cauthorne Road, Glen Allen on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance, and children 12 and under are free. Teens 13 - 18 will be admitted at half price. For more information, call 804-323-4288 or visit the website at www.shadygrovecoffeehouse.com, or info@shadygrovecoffeehouse.com
A Fall Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Church of Our Saviour, 17102 Mountain Road (Rt. 33), in western Hanover. A Brunswick Stew, baked goods, collectibles, toys, furniture, a quilt raffle and more will be for sale. Breakfast and lunch also available. For information call 804-883-5943.
Virginia Equine Welfare Society will be holding its 4th Annual Brisket, BBQ and Brew Fest, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 12324 Goddins Hill Road in Ashland. This is a fun-filled family event which raises vital funds for food, shelter, and vet expenses for our herd. Enjoy live music, delicious BBQ, Brisket meals, Silent Auction, Raffles, Games and Prizes. Pony Cart Rides and Activities for Kids. Cash Bar available for adult beverages. Reserve your tickets now ! Visit Virginia Equine Welfare Society for more information and ticket purchase.
Windemere Art Gallery will hold an Art Show “Harvest of Color” with an open reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at 6162 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville, Featuring the Lee Artists Association. Judge, Susannah Merritt will award ribbons. The show continues daily 12 noon to 4 p.m. through October 30. For more information call 730-0384.
The Lee-Davis High School Class of 1970 is planning a 50-year reunion and, due to COVID-19, Sandy Robbins said, “We are celebrating this reunion with the Class of 1971.” If you are a 1970 graduate or know of a 1970 graduate, contact Sandy Robbins at 804-221-2974 (sprobbins57@gmail.com) or on Facebook at Lee-Davis Class of 1970. Leave a name, mailing address or email address and a planning committee member will follow up. There also is a Lee-Davis Class of 1970 website you can access.
The Highland Springs High School classes of 1980 and 1981 will have a joint 40th class reunion. Dinner, cash bar and conversation will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel Richmond Airport. Tickets are $60 per person. Contact Connie Shingleton Miconi via email: camiconiauthor@gmail.com or text 239-281-4490. Join their Facebook page: Springer Class of 1981 Reunion and Alumni Activities for more details.
Monday, Oct. 18
Ruby Invitational Golf Tournament will Tee-off at noon at Hanover Country Club. Play is Captain’s Choice - $100 Per Player/$400 Per 4-Person Team, or choose from our awesome sponsorships. The Tournament benefits the Chamber Foundation’s Scholarship Program and philanthropic mission. Tournament Highlights: Putting, Driving Range, Longest Drive and Closest-to-Pin Contests; Texas Hold-em Golf Poker Mulligan Game; Food & Beverage Stations throughout the Course; “Stock Your Bar” Wagon Raffle; Awards presented to 1st, 2nd, & 3rd Place teams in two flights and more!
Members of the Pamunkey Woman’s Club will meet 1 p.m. at Mechanicsville Baptist Church in Mechanicsville. The program entitled “Four Legged Friends” will be presented by Chief Jeff Parker from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Department who will speak about what to do when you encounter lost animals. For more information about the meeting or becoming a club member, contact Mrs. Cindy Modzelewski, club membership chairman at 804-366-0864 or on facebook.com/pamunkeywc.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
The Mechanicsville TEA Party will meet at 7 p.m. at Freedom Services and Training located at 8162 Elm Drive in Mechanicsville. The speaker will be Reagan George. Mr. George is one of the founders of the Fair Lakes Area Tea Party as well as the Virginia Voters Alliance. With the election only a few weeks away, you won’t want to miss what Mr. George has to say about voter integrity and his thoughts on the 2021 election. Everyone is welcome to attend. If you have any questions, contact Glenn Baker at 804-752-8389. If he does not answer, please leave a message.
Saturday, Oct. 23
The Hanover Humane Society is holding the seventh annual Growl-O-Ween dog event at the Center of the Universe Brewing Company, 11293 Airpark Rd in the Ashland Airpark from 2 to 5 p.m. The event features numerous dog-related activities including canine costumes. Admission is free. For more information, contact COTU at info@cotubrewing.com, or the Hanover Humane Society, info@hanoverhumanesociety.org.
Friday, Oct. 29
Cobb Technologies is welcoming the public to its annual Cobbtoberfest celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1000 Technology Park Drive, Glen Allen, Va., 23059. The event benefits Imprint, the charitable arm of Cobb Technologies whose mission is to serve and feed children in our communities, and will kick off with five ultra-runners crossing the finish line to a 350 mile relay race.Admission is free – Donations are welcome – all donations go to benefit Imprint’s mission. Activities include live music by Big Boss Man, children’s face painting, a bounce house, costumes, raffle prizes, and an assortment of vendors. There will be fun activities for the entire family so bring the kids and your dogs.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Mechanicsville Baptist Church at 8016 Atlee Road is hosting a free Community Fall Festival, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food, inflatables, games, hayrides, live music, costume judging contest, and visits from Nutzy, Natasha, and Kickeroo. Community helpers will also be in attendance including the Chickahominy Health District with Covid vaccines.
Saturday, Nov. 6
A Community Salt Fish Breakfast is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. at Enon United Methodist Church, 6156 Studley Road in Mechanicsville. A buffet menu including salt fish, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits hash browns, grits, apples, corn cakes, waffles and beverage. Admission is $10 for adults and children 6 and under, free. Inside or outside seating is provided, and carry out is also available. Sponsored by Enon United Methodist Church.
Thursday, Nov. 11
As part of Hanover County’s 300th Birthday celebration, Hanover County Parks & Recreation will observe Veterans Day with an in person ceremony at 11 am at the Hanover Veterans Memorial Wayside Park.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Members of the Patrick Henry High School Class of 1971 will gather from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Depot at Cross Bros. on Railroad Avenue in Ashland for their 50th Reunion. According to Patricia Leonard Higgins, “Our Reunion Planning Committee is already working hard and we really need to hear from you so that you can get more information and updates! Please email either of the following classmates and we’ll get you on our group contact list and will be back in touch soon. Hoping to hear from you!” Contact: Anne Nelson Harris Morck at annenelsonmorck@gmail.com or Patricia Leonard Higgins at phiggins773@gmail.com.
Friday, Nov. 26
Hanover County’s Birthday happens to be Black Friday this year and the day before Small Business Saturday. Be on the lookout for announcements!
Ongoing
Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions One Stop Shop (MCEF OSS) is open for food, clothing and linens from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 7235 Stonewall Parkway in Mechanicsville (rear parking lot). The shop is available for residents in the 23111 and 23116 zip codes with identification and proof of residency.
Saturdays
Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland Campus, located at 11515 Ashcake Road in Ashland two miles west of U.S. 1, holds it church service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Rev. Dr. Roy Minnix For more information, visit www.trinityrichmond.net or call 804-270-9626.
Sundays
All Souls Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist Rite II at 9:15 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church at 8154 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville. A nursery will be available for infants and toddlers. Katherine G. Dougherty is the Deacon in charge of All Souls. For more information, visit www.allsoulsva.org.
A Healing and Recovery SS Class meets at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 7046 Cold Harbor Rd. in Mechanicsville. The class is for adults 18 and over and is an extension of the NorthStar community that also meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at the church. The Christian 12 Steps and Biblical wisdom are the basis of study and discussion to learn about God’s place in our lives. All are welcome. For more information, call 804-746-5081 or contact Craig Simpson at craigwgbc@gmail.com.
Outside the Walls, a Narcotics Anonymous group, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Pamunkey Regional Jail at 7240 Courtland Farm Rd. in Hanover. For more information, contact John Shinholser, McShin president, at 804-249-1845. The website is http://www.mcshin.org.
Tuesdays
A Commanders coffee is held from 10 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 90 at 17662 Beaver Dam Rd. in Beaverdam to discuss issues of interest/befits of the American Legion. There also will be donuts. For more information, call Post Commander Eugene Truitt at 804-746-4734.
The Hanover Concert Band rehearses from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday, mid-January through mid-December, at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center at 500 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland, just south of U.S. 54. Membership is open to anyone who can read music and play a non-string instrument. High school students are welcome with parents’ permission. For more information, visit www.hanoverconcertband.org or call 804-789-0536.
Wednesdays
Walnut Grove Baptist Church is conducting classes with open enrollment from October 2021 through May 2022 on Wednesday mornings from 9 to 10:30 am. For more information contact the church office 7046 Cold Harbor Road in Mechanicsville. For more information email wgbcinfo@comcast.net or call 804-746-4696. The classes are free but the students will need to purchase the books required for their class.
Hanover Rotary meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Roma’s Restaurant at 7240 Bell Creek Rd. in Mechanicsville. Due to the pandemic, contact President Penny at pennyguiles43@gmail.com for current meeting at Roma’s or Zoom connection information.
Thursdays
The Ashland Rotary Club meets weekly at noon at the Iron Horse Restaurant at 100 S. Railroad Ave. in in Ashland. For more information, contact Steve Dunham at 804-496-6093 or sandrdunham@yahoo.com.
Overcomers Outreach & Women’s Codependency is a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at Shalom Baptist Church at 8116 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-6524 or email mjfaith1@gmail.com.
Second Mondays
The WEB of Hope meets from 10 a. m. to noon at the Black Creek Baptist Church at 6289 McClellan Rd. in Mechanicsville. It is one of several groups in the Richmond area that crochets, knits, sews, and quilts gifts for the American Red Cross to distributed to those in need. Since its inception, the WEB has donated over 153,000 gifts locally, nationally and globally. If you can make it, the WEB can use it. There are so many organizations in need of help. For more information, call Laurie Wagner at 804-781-0338.
Third Mondays
Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group for caregivers and others who want to help and encourage those who have loved ones with dementia illnesses meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in Room E106 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Jennifer Bean at 804-559-2805, Mark Elliott at 804-746-8288 or the church office at 804-746-9073.
The Hanover County Community Services Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 12300 Washington Hwy. in Ashland.
Fourth Mondays
The FeedMore Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Shiloh Baptist Church at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Heather at hshaheen96@gmail.com.
Second Tuesdays
The Mechanicsville Fellowship Club meets each month (excluding July and Aug.) at 10:30 a.m. in Room G110 of Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. Bring a covered dish and join in with a group celebrating faith, fellowship, friends and fun. Meetings are cancelled if Hanover County Public Schools are two hours late or cancelled due to inclement weather. To register, call the church at 804-746-9073. For more information, call Janet Lewis at 804-398-8947.
The Hanover County Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the Old Hanover Courthouse on the Historic Courthouse Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Tuesday through December. The address is 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover. For more information, visit http://www.hanoverhistorical.org/index.
Third Tuesdays
The Hanover Ruritan Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church with dinner at 6.30 p.m. Ruritan is a national organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. The first Ruritan Club was chartered May 21, 1928, in Holland, Virginia. Ruritan has grown throughout the United States of America, and in doing so has become. “America’s Leading Community Service Organization”. Membership in Ruritan is an honor and privilege. To learn more about Ruritan, how to become a member, request a membership application or with questions, please call, 746-5728 or by letter to, Hanover Ruritan, P. O. Box 625, Mechanicsville, Virginia, 23111. To be a guest of the club, please call the numbers listed above. Hanover Ruritan welcomes both men and women.
Third Saturday
The Hanover Knitting Guild, currently meeting at Covenant Woods, meets monthly, the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. New members are invited to join our group of fiber enthusiasts, who meet to share, support, and advance our fiber-working skills in knitting or crochet. For more information check out our web page at: https://hanoverknittingguild.weebly.com/ or text 804-445-5923 to get your name put on our list at the Covenant Woods reception desk.