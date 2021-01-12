The Mechanicsville Local - Letters to the editor: Week of 1/13/21

Trump-appointed judges laughed his cases out of their courts, Republican state officials certified their results as legitimate and Trump loyalist, then-Attorney General Bill Barr, among many others, said there was no evidence of widespread election fraud.

In early December, Trump invited supporters who believed the Big Lie to come to Washington on the day Congress was to certify the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden saying, “Be there, will be wild.” He encouraged them to be armed.

They did show up, armed with pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails, guns, flex cuffs, and tear gas, at a rally on Wednesday where Rudy Giuliani said the country needs “trial by combat” and Trump harangued those who refused to buy the Big Lie, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump lit the match by telling the group to march with him to the Capitol, saying, “We fight like hell, if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going have a country anymore”.

For hours after the violence began, he refused to condemn it, refused to ask his mob to disperse, and rebuffed requests to call in the National Guard. When he did speak, he praised the insurrectionists.