The Mechanicsville Local - Letters to the editor: Week of 1/13/21

County Democrats: avalanche of emotions on Jan. 6
Jan. 6 brought an avalanche of emotions to Hanover Democrats: joy for the election of Georgians Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate and hope for the return to the rule of law in a Biden/Harris administration. This was quickly followed by horror and despair at the loss of life and desecration of the Capitol by loyalists to Donald Trump.
What we did not feel about the events in D.C. was surprise. Trump has a long history of dehumanizing those who disagree with him and inciting violence against them.
He has told rally-goers that he would cover their legal expenses if they punched the press or protestors.
He encouraged law enforcement officers to mistreat citizens they had in custody and told the Neo-Fascist Proud Boys, “to stand back and stand by”.
Simultaneously, he laid the foundation for the “Big Lie”.
Even before his first election he posed the idea, contrary to all evidence, that if he lost it would be because of voter fraud.
Well before any vote was cast in the November election he sowed doubt about election integrity and when he lost he escalated those complaints into contorted conspiracy theories.
Trump-appointed judges laughed his cases out of their courts, Republican state officials certified their results as legitimate and Trump loyalist, then-Attorney General Bill Barr, among many others, said there was no evidence of widespread election fraud.
In early December, Trump invited supporters who believed the Big Lie to come to Washington on the day Congress was to certify the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden saying, “Be there, will be wild.” He encouraged them to be armed.
They did show up, armed with pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails, guns, flex cuffs, and tear gas, at a rally on Wednesday where Rudy Giuliani said the country needs “trial by combat” and Trump harangued those who refused to buy the Big Lie, including Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump lit the match by telling the group to march with him to the Capitol, saying, “We fight like hell, if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going have a country anymore”.
For hours after the violence began, he refused to condemn it, refused to ask his mob to disperse, and rebuffed requests to call in the National Guard. When he did speak, he praised the insurrectionists.
No, Hanover Democrats were not surprised at the violence Trump unleashed, but we are deeply disappointed by the behavior of our congressman, Rob Wittman (R-1). Our members have repeatedly asked him to speak out against Trump inciting violence against us.
Wittman has refused, even going to great lengths to promote the Big Lie through his signature on a Supreme Court case that, if successful, would have disenfranchised millions of voters, and his Quixotic challenge to other state’s certification of their election results.
In contrast, we were impressed with U.S. Sen. Mitch Romney’s (R-Utah) speech on Wednesday on the Senate floor when he said, “What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States.
Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy.
They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history. That will be their legacy . . .
The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth.
That is the burden and duty of leadership.
The truth is that President-Elect Biden won this election.”
Rob Wittman failed the burden of leadership.
The truth is that Joe Biden won in a fair and democratic election and Trump and Wittman are abetting sedition.
Hanover Democratic Committee
Mary Anne Pugh, Ph.D.
Corresponding Secretary
Intersection leads to alternate plan
I reference the response to my letter of Nov. 11 from the Charles Waddell.
The meeting I attended had more than a number of citizens!
The turnout was more like 80 to 100 very concerned citizens.
They were there because they all are impacted daily by the traffic from the Lee-Davis Road intersection to Creighton Road and beyond!
To those in attendance, most find it difficult enough to avoid the area on the way to and from work.
They use periphery and secondary roads -- a few I named in the Nov. 11 letter -- that are already overloaded and with the growth in King William County they say “Please, not now, Hanover!”
Well, Hanover has responded! Without economic lessons from Mr. Waddell on how developments are funded, facts of which our county is well aware of, they have decided to come up with an alternate decision!
With hard work from Michael Herzberg, the Cold Harbor District supervisor, this plan is not going forward.
He has met with the key people and the new plan will basically not add significant traffic to an already loaded series of roads!
I am sure if you haven’t already heard, Michael will be glad to share what the Hanover County Board of Supervisors will approve.
Many thanks to all who attended and responded, and a special thanks to Larry Page of Mechanicsville Honda for his decision to hold a citizens meeting at his facility and not to move forward with his project.
Paul Thiel
Mechanicsville
Thanks for help in publicizing Fill-the-Van
Just a note to thank you so much for helping us out with publicizing the “Fill-the-Van” event at New Hanover Presbyterian Church in mid-December.
The van, plus a car or two, were filled completely and there was great rejoicing by the givers and the International Rescue Organization/Re-Establish Richmond groups.
Some folks mentioned seeing the article in The Mechanicsville Local so you certainly were a force for good!
With all good wishes for the New Year.
Thank you again.
Janice Reagan