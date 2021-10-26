The Mechanicsville Local - Letters to the Editor week of 10/27/21

Del. Hargrove wasn’t always just a tough exterior. During his public service, he fought hard for his county whether non-state agency money for the Hanover Tavern or even carrying grass cutting legislation “by request,” and he helped so many Hanoverians with an uncommon charm that more likely than not rubbed off on him from his lovely late wife Oriana. I recall once after his asking non-profit representatives in formal meetings why they hadn’t gone into “for-profit” business, he put in a budget amendment to support their cause. You see, he didn’t have to fully agree with you to lend a hand, and with me, the abundance of advice meant a lot especially if you know the cross currents of our two political families. As a result, Del. Hargrove was one of the first people I wanted to tour our historic home in eastern Hanover so he could see how he had inspired our family to invest in our county’s heritage like he had done with his family home, Cool Water. Truthfully, I just wanted him to be proud of me.