The Mechanicsville Local - Letters to the editor: Week of 9/30/20

We do not want this in Hanover County. We have good schools and we want to keep them. We must ignore the current political wind and keep what we have.

Larnie Allgood Jr.

Mechanicsville

Using fear to manipulate people limited

I think most of us agree that the Trump administration is filled with incompetency and dishonesty. But many of us rationalize a vote for him based upon him appointing conservative judges.

When the Republican majority Senate refused to consider Merrick Garland for the United States Supreme Court, there were over 200 days left in the Obama administration. They said they wouldn’t confirm a new judge in an election year. It smelled like cheating to many of us.

Now we have a vacancy with less than 60 days before the election and they have changed their tune and will force a quick vote. This is more cheating, now mixed with rank hypocrisy. Supporting this tactic and this administration is saying that the ends justify the means.