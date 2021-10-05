The Mechanicsville Local Calendar of Events - week of 10/6/2021

The Highland Springs High School Class of 1970 has had to postpone its 50th reunion again. This will be the last cancellation. “If we are unable to have the event on the new date, we will cancel and the caterer has agreed to refund our deposit,” William Brooks said. “We will then either donate the remaining proceeds to the new school or refund the money to you after expenses.” The new date is Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Hill Building at Sandston Pool at 501 Beulah Rd. in Sandston. Music will be presented by DJ Dalton Beagle. Dinner, drinks and dessert will be provided by Champagne Taste Catering. Bring your own mixers and alcohol. Small coolers are welcome. The doors will open at 4 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; and good night and cleanup at 10 p.m. The cost is still $45 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. For invitations or more information, contact Bill Brooks at 1970HSHS@gmail.com.