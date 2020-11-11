The Mechanicsville Local Calendar of events - week of 11/11/20

Saturday, Nov. 14

A Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hanover Friends Church in the gym at 6420 Mechanicsville Tpk. in Mechanicsville. In addition to over 20 homemade craft and small business vendors, there will be food and homemade baked goods for sale. Admission is free. For more information, contact Hanover Friends Church at 804-730-9512 or visit HEFC-Women in the Vine Facebook page.

Sunday, Nov. 15

First Shiloh Baptist Church will celebrate its 154th Anniversary, starting at 9:59 a.m., at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. The service will be held in the sanctuary, parking lot, on Facebook live and via conference call. Social distancing will be observed at the service. Seventy-five people will be allowed in the sanctuary. For more information, call 804-730-1348. The call line is 425-436-6332, pin 424335.

Monday, Nov. 16

Trisha Riggs, director of the United Service Organization (USO), Richmond International Airport Center, will be the keynote speaker at the 6 p.m. meeting of the Pamunkey Woman's Club at the Cool Spring Baptist Church. For more information about the meeting, or becoming a club member, go to facebook.com/pamunkeywc.

Saturday, May 15, 2021 Rescheduled