The Mechanicsville Local calendar of events - week of 8/25/21

Saturday, Aug. 28
Community Breakfast sponsored by American Legion Post 175 will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. in the Main Hall of the Post located at 8700 Bell Creek Drive in Mechanicsville. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will go toward the many projects American Legion has for veterans and the youth of the community.
Friday, Sept. 10
The new Virginians, a club for women new to the Richmond area, will hold its monthly luncheon/meeting on Sept. 10, 11:15 a.m., at The Boathouse at Sunday Park, 4602 Millridge Parkway in Midlothian. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.newvaclub.org or contact membership chair Kathy Roberson, (804) 794-4398, to make a reservation.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The John Marshall Alumni Band will perform a patriotic concert to honor military service members and to remember those fallen on 9/11 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church located at 7046 Cold Harbor Road in Mechanicsville. The American Legion Post 175 Honor Guard will present a special flag-folding ceremony. There will be patriotic music and a variety of show tunes, big band and pop selections and our favorite song at the end. Please come and join them for a full night of music and help those in need in Hanover. Admission is $2 per person and a non-perishable canned or box food item. All proceeds go to the MCEF food pantry.
As part of Hanover County’s 300th Birthday celebration a Classic Car Cruise-In offered by Hanover Parks & Recreation at from 4 to 7 p.m. Hanover High School.
Friday, Sept. 17 & Saturday, Sept. 18
Catholic Church of the Redeemer is expanding it’s annual giant indoor “Yard Sale for Haiti” to 2 days this year. The sale will be held Fri., 9/17 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Sat., 9/18 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon at 8275 Meadowbridge Rd. in Mechanicsville. All proceeds fund their ministry with Haiti. Accepting donations Mon., Sept. 13 to Wed., Sept. 15. Visit their website for more information https://www.churchredeemer.org/Haiti-Ministry.
Thursday, Sept. 23
As part of Hanover County’s 300th Birthday celebration, County Administrator John A. Budesky and former Planning Director (and current Ashland Town Council member) John H. Hodges will participate in a moderated community conversation about the changes in Hanover County. This event will begin 7 p.m. at Hanover Tavern and will be replayed on a recurring basis in the Hanover Museum of History & Culture.
Saturday, Sept 25
Hanover Tavern and Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown are special partners in the 300th birthday celebration. The Hanover AutumnFest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hanover tavern. Preceding the AutumnFest, Hanover County Parks and Recreation will be hosting the History 5K Run at 9 a.m. at the Hanover Courthouse, hosted by Hanover Tavern. See hanovertavern.org or call (804) 537-5050 for more details.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown will hold its “300th Anniversary and Fall Festival” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, a selection of beverage options and continuous tours of Scotchtown. And more! See preservationvirginia.org/historic-sites/patrick-henrys/scotchtown/ or call (804) 227-3500 for more details.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Lee-Davis High School Class of 1961 is planning to hold its 60th reunion at Anna’s Italian Restaurant, in Mechanicsville. Details will be included in the invitation/registration forms that will be mailed soon. If you are a member of this class and need to update your contact information, contact Helen Zagos Blackwell at 804-356-9351 or email: HelenZBlackwell@aol.com.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Rescheduled
The Highland Springs High School Class of 1970 has had to postpone its 50th reunion again. This will be the last cancellation. “If we are unable to have the event on the new date, we will cancel and the caterer has agreed to refund our deposit,” William Brooks said. “We will then either donate the remaining proceeds to the new school or refund the money to you after expenses.” The new date is Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Hill Building at Sandston Pool at 501 Beulah Rd. in Sandston. Music will be presented by DJ Dalton Beagle. Dinner, drinks and dessert will be provided by Champagne Taste Catering. Bring your own mixers and alcohol. Small coolers are welcome. The doors will open at 4 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; and good night and cleanup at 10 p.m. The cost is still $45 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. For invitations or more information, contact Bill Brooks at 1970HSHS@gmail.com.
Friday, Oct. 15 &
Saturday, Oct. 16
Lee-Davis High School Class of 1971 50th Reunion will be holding several events. The main event is being held October 16 with the Class of 1970 at Virginia Crossings in Glen Allen. Ticket sales end on Sept. 15 and information is on class website. http://www.leedavisreunions.com/71/ or email Billy Beasley Chairman of Lee-Davis Class of 1971 Reunion Committee billbeasley1@comcast.net
Saturday, Oct. 16
The Lee-Davis High School Class of 1970 is planning a 50-year reunion and, due to COVID-19, Sandy Robbins said, “We are celebrating this reunion with the Class of 1971.” If you are a 1970 graduate or know of a 1970 graduate, contact Sandy Robbins at 804-221-2974 (sprobbins57@gmail.com) or on Facebook at Lee-Davis Class of 1970. Leave a name, mailing address or email address and a planning committee member will follow up. There also is a Lee-Davis Class of 1970 website you can access.
Thursday, Nov. 11
As part of Hanover County’s 300th Birthday celebration, Hanover County Parks & Recreation will observe Veterans Day with an in person ceremony at 11 am at the Hanover Veterans Memorial Wayside Park.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Members of the Patrick Henry High School Class of 1971 will gather from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Depot at Cross Bros. on Railroad Avenue in Ashland for their 50th Reunion. According to Patricia Leonard Higgins, “Our Reunion Planning Committee is already working hard and we really need to hear from you so that you can get more information and updates! Please email either of the following classmates and we’ll get you on our group contact list and will be back in touch soon. Hoping to hear from you!” Contact: Anne Nelson Harris Morck at annenelsonmorck@gmail.com or Patricia Leonard Higgins at phiggins773@gmail.com.
Friday, Nov. 26
Hanover’s County’s Birthday which happens to be Black Friday this year and the day before Small Business Saturday. Be on the lookout for announcements!
Ongoing
Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions One Stop Shop (MCEF OSS) is open for food, clothing and linens from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 7235 Stonewall Parkway in Mechanicsville (rear parking lot). The shop is available for residents in the 23111 and 23116 zip codes with identification and proof of residency.
Saturdays
Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland Campus, located at 11515 Ashcake Road in Ashland two miles west of U.S. 1, holds it church service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Nycholas Greig. For more information, visit www.trinityrichmond.net or call 804-270-9626.
Sundays
All Souls Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist Rite II at 9:15 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church at 8154 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville. A nursery will be available for infants and toddlers. Katherine G. Dougherty is the Deacon in charge of All Souls. For more information, visit www.allsoulsva.org.
A Healing and Recovery SS Class meets at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 7046 Cold Harbor Rd. in Mechanicsville. The class is for adults 18 and over and is an extension of the NorthStar community that also meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at the church. The Christian 12 Steps and Biblical wisdom are the basis of study and discussion to learn about God’s place in our lives. All are welcome. For more information, call 804-746-5081 or contact Craig Simpson at craigwgbc@gmail.com.
Outside the Walls, a Narcotics Anonymous group, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Pamunkey Regional Jail at 7240 Courtland Farm Rd. in Hanover. For more information, contact John Shinholser, McShin president, at 804-249-1845. The website is http://www.mcshin.org.
Tuesdays
A Commanders coffee is held from 10 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 90 at 17662 Beaver Dam Rd. in Beaverdam to discuss issues of interest/befits of the American Legion. There also will be donuts. For more information, call Post Commander Eugene Truitt at 804-746-4734.
The Hanover Concert Band rehearses from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday, mid-January through mid-December, at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center at 500 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland, just south of U.S. 54. Membership is open to anyone who can read music and play a non-string instrument. High school students are welcome with parents’ permission. For more information, visit www.hanoverconcertband.org or call 804-789-0536.
Wednesdays
Hanover Rotary meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Roma's Restaurant at 7240 Bell Creek Rd. in Mechanicsville. Due to the pandemic, contact President Penny at pennyguiles43@gmail.com for current meeting at Roma's or Zoom connection information.
Thursdays
The Ashland Rotary Club meets weekly at noon at the Iron Horse Restaurant at 100 S. Railroad Ave. in in Ashland. For more information, contact Steve Dunham at 804-496-6093 or sandrdunham@yahoo.com.
Overcomers Outreach & Women’s Codependency is a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at Shalom Baptist Church at 8116 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-6524 or email mjfaith1@gmail.com.
Second Mondays
The WEB of Hope meets from 10 a. m. to noon at the Black Creek Baptist Church at 6289 McClellan Rd. in Mechanicsville. It is one of several groups in the Richmond area that crochets, knits, sews, and quilts gifts for the American Red Cross to distributed to those in need. Since its inception, the WEB has donated over 153,000 gifts locally, nationally and globally. If you can make it, the WEB can use it. There are so many organizations in need of help. For more information, call Laurie Wagner at 804-781-0338.
Third Mondays
Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group for caregivers and others who want to help and encourage those who have loved ones with dementia illnesses meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in Room E106 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Jennifer Bean at 804-559-2805, Mark Elliott at 804-746-8288 or the church office at 804-746-9073.
The Hanover County Community Services Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 12300 Washington Hwy. in Ashland.
Fourth Mondays
The FeedMore Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Shiloh Baptist Church at 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Heather at hshaheen96@gmail.com.
Second Tuesdays
The Mechanicsville Fellowship Club meets each month (excluding July and Aug.) at 10:30 a.m. in Room G110 of Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. Bring a covered dish and join in with a group celebrating faith, fellowship, friends and fun. Meetings are cancelled if Hanover County Public Schools are two hours late or cancelled due to inclement weather. To register, call the church at 804-746-9073. For more information, call Janet Lewis at 804-398-8947.
Cold Harbor Road Church of Christ will meet at noon on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning Jan. 14. There is no cost for the luncheon. This is a time for those that have lost their spouses, or now find themselves alone, to meet, socialize, and encourage once another. For more information, call 863-381-1867.
The Hanover County Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the Old Hanover Courthouse on the Historic Courthouse Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Tuesday through December. The address is 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover. For more information, visit http://www.hanoverhistorical.org/index.
Third Tuesdays
The Hanover Ruritan Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church with dinner at 6.30 p.m. Ruritan is a national organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service. The first Ruritan Club was chartered May 21, 1928, in Holland, Virginia. Ruritan has grown throughout the United States of America, and in doing so has become. “America’s Leading Community Service Organization”. Membership in Ruritan is an honor and privilege. To learn more about Ruritan, how to become a member, request a membership application or with questions, please call, 746-5728 or by letter to, Hanover Ruritan, P. O. Box 625, Mechanicsville, Virginia, 23111. To be a guest of the club, please call the numbers listed above. Hanover Ruritan welcomes both men and women.
Third Saturday
The Hanover Knitting Guild, currently meeting at Covenant Woods, meets monthly, the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. New members are invited to join our group of fiber enthusiasts, who meet to share, support, and advance our fiber-working skills in knitting or crochet. For more information check out our web page at: https://hanoverknittingguild.weebly.com/ or text 804-445-5923 to get your name put on our list at the Covenant Woods reception desk.