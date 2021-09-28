The Mechanicsville Local calendar of events - week of 9/30/21

The Atlee High School Class of 2001 is planning its 20-year reunion celebration on Oct. 9. Entertainment will include live music from the Bart Chucker Band, catered BBQ with all the fixings, beer/wine/liquor, a dunking booth, a caricature artist, prizes and more. The reunion is open to all AHS Class of 2001 alumni and a guest. Send pictures for the slideshow and seek additional information using AtleeRaiders2001@gmail.com or the group’s Facebook page. The class would like to thank the following sponsors who are helping to make the reunion possible: Atkinson Insurance Company, CardoMax, Matbok, Salon 606, T&G Interior Home Improvement, King William Florist and Harvey & Driggs PLC. Please help spread the word to any classmates you may know.

The Highland Springs High School Class of 1970 has had to postpone its 50th reunion again. This will be the last cancellation. “If we are unable to have the event on the new date, we will cancel and the caterer has agreed to refund our deposit,” William Brooks said. “We will then either donate the remaining proceeds to the new school or refund the money to you after expenses.” The new date is Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Hill Building at Sandston Pool at 501 Beulah Rd. in Sandston. Music will be presented by DJ Dalton Beagle. Dinner, drinks and dessert will be provided by Champagne Taste Catering. Bring your own mixers and alcohol. Small coolers are welcome. The doors will open at 4 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; and good night and cleanup at 10 p.m. The cost is still $45 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. For invitations or more information, contact Bill Brooks at 1970HSHS@gmail.com.