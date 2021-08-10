The Mechanicsville Local calendar of events: Week of 8/12/21

The Lee-Davis High School Class of 1961 is planning to hold its 60th reunion at Anna’s Italian Restaurant, in Mechanicsville. Details will be included in the invitation/registration forms that will be mailed soon. If you are a member of this class and need to update your contact information, contact Helen Zagos Blackwell at 804-356-9351 or email: HelenZBlackwell@aol.com .

The Highland Springs High School Class of 1970 has had to postpone its 50th reunion again. This will be the last cancellation. “If we are unable to have the event on the new date, we will cancel and the caterer has agreed to refund our deposit,” William Brooks said. “We will then either donate the remaining proceeds to the new school or refund the money to you after expenses.” The new date is Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Hill Building at Sandston Pool at 501 Beulah Rd. in Sandston. Music will be presented by DJ Dalton Beagle. Dinner, drinks and dessert will be provided by Champagne Taste Catering. Bring your own mixers and alcohol. Small coolers are welcome. The doors will open at 4 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; and good night and cleanup at 10 p.m. The cost is still $45 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. For invitations or more information, contact Bill Brooks at 1970HSHS@gmail.com.