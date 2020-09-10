The Mechanicsville Local calendar of events: Week of 9/9/20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Monday through Friday, Sept. 14-25

The Church of the Redeemer’s annual Yard Sale for Haiti will be held online only this year. See Facebook posting “Church of the Redeemer Annual Yard Sale” for complete information on how to bid, shop, and donate items. The event is being hosted by dixonsauction.com. Items are visible at the location at Virginia Center Commons Mall. Donations will be accepted through Sept. 11.

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12

St. Paul Lutheran Church will sponsor its “Everything for $1 Two-Day Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon at 8100 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. The inside/outside and rain or shine event will include linens, kitchen, home décor, clothes (children and adult), books, toys, lawn and garden, furniture and much more. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call 804-779-3370.

Saturday, June 20

Rescheduled

The Reunion Committee for the Lee-Davis High School Class of 1980 has decided to postpone the reunion from June 20 to sometime in September due to the COVID-19 situation. More details will be released by the committee as soon as they have been finalized.

Saturday, May 15, 2021 Rescheduled