The Mechanicsville Local Leters to the editor: Week of 7/20/22

Local Letters

Readers rave about Ashland Museum event

Dear Editor,

We were excited to see our grand-girls pictured in the article about the fishing outing hosted by the Ashland Museum and the Town of Ashland Parks and Recreation at Ashland’s Dejarnette Park in the July 6 edition. It has been a while since visiting this park and I must say that the pond is so much more accessible than I remember, plus bridges replaced – kudos! Thanks to all who helped in setting up these new anglers for success, a great adventure!

Eugene and Betsy Hastey

Ashland District

