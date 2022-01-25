The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of 1/26/22

Reader calls for acceptance of gender identity bathroom use in schools
Dear Editor,
I expressed these concerns to the Hanover County School Board at the January 11th meeting and wanted to share them here:
I was glad you voted two months ago to require staff to use names and genders consistent with students’ gender identities, but I was disappointed when the majority of you voted to disapprove the required-by-law policy to allow students to use the bathroom aligned with their gender identity, which opened our school district up to a lawsuit.
This reminds me of where we were a few years ago, with the Confederate-themed school names and mascots, and of something I said then that applies now. Just as Hanover County Public Schools is not a Confederate heritage organization, it is not the chapter of a political, religious, or private organization. It is not the School Board’s job to fulfill the mission or to implement the preferred policies of such organizations. If you don’t accept LGBTQ people in your hearts, that’s too bad, but that’s your business. But, here, you serve the public. You serve ALL of the children, families, and citizens of Hanover County. Your job is to oversee the education and well-being of ALL of the children who attend the public schools of this district, and to make sure they get equal opportunities, and, at the very least, that you do them no harm. When you fail to create policies to accommodate and include ALL students, especially when they tell us they are suffering, you do them harm.
When I ran for the Virginia House of Delegates this past year, I talked to many citizens. We knocked on almost 9,500 doors and attended meetings, events, and festivals. I had to answer hard questions. I faced some hostility. But when it came to questions about our schools, not one person expressed concerns over transgender and non-binary kids using the bathroom that aligned with their gender identity. This leads me to the bigger picture thoughts I have tonight.
I don’t know if you saw Brian Williams’ talk when he signed off from newscasting for the last time. He said that he wasn’t “a liberal or conservative” but an “institutionalist” who loves our country. He spoke of “the darkness at the edge of town” that “has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. . .now at the local bar, and the bowling alley, at the school board.” He talked about the “grown men and women who swore an oath to our constitution, elected by their constituents” deciding to “join the mob” and “burn it all down with us inside.” “That should scare you to no end as much as it scares an aging volunteer fireman,” he said. This is, “a nation unrecognizable to those who came before us and fought to protect it. Which is what you must do now.”
I’ve been coming to this room for School Board meetings for almost ten years, and I don’t recognize it, either. People used to come here together from different interests and groups. On this board together, too, were people from different views and perspectives. Sure, there was conflict and disagreement, but not at the level or rancor that I’ve witnessed over the past five years. I have seen the darkness enter this room, too, and come out in your deliberations, in the interactions between you and members of the public, in how the public’s business is conducted, and in how some members of the public conduct themselves that I rarely saw before. Where I used to see thoughtful deliberation by this body, now I see decisions made in an impractical, emotional, reactionary, rash, and undemocratic way.
I, too, am an institutionalist. I love our country. I love our public democratic institutions. I love local government. And, I love our public schools. I will do what it takes to preserve the future of our democracy, and to protect our public democratic institutions and our public schools and to ensure that they serve ALL of us as they should.
What about you? Now, more than ever, you need to decide what side you’re on. I don’t mean an ideological or partisan side. I mean. . . Are you on the side of democracy and pluralism? Or are you on the side of fascism? Are you on the side of our public democratic institutions? Or do you think they should be diminished? Are you on the side of our public schools and ALL of our public school students and families? Do you serve ALL of us, no matter who we love, our abilities, our gender identity, our race, our religion, our wealth, our lifestyle, our politics? Will you protect our public schools? I hope so. The future of the health of our community and our democracy depends on it.
Dr. Rachel Levy
Ashland