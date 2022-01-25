The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of 1/26/22

When I ran for the Virginia House of Delegates this past year, I talked to many citizens. We knocked on almost 9,500 doors and attended meetings, events, and festivals. I had to answer hard questions. I faced some hostility. But when it came to questions about our schools, not one person expressed concerns over transgender and non-binary kids using the bathroom that aligned with their gender identity. This leads me to the bigger picture thoughts I have tonight.

I don’t know if you saw Brian Williams’ talk when he signed off from newscasting for the last time. He said that he wasn’t “a liberal or conservative” but an “institutionalist” who loves our country. He spoke of “the darkness at the edge of town” that “has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. . .now at the local bar, and the bowling alley, at the school board.” He talked about the “grown men and women who swore an oath to our constitution, elected by their constituents” deciding to “join the mob” and “burn it all down with us inside.” “That should scare you to no end as much as it scares an aging volunteer fireman,” he said. This is, “a nation unrecognizable to those who came before us and fought to protect it. Which is what you must do now.”