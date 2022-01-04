The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - Week of 1/6/2022

Each Christmas our family, located on Locust Grove Farm off of Atlee Station Road, celebrates the Christmas season by having a drive-by nativity. We have been offering this to the community for seven years. The response has been amazing. Each year we have more and more people actually stopping and coming to view the nativity. We have live animals from the farm: sheep, calves, goats, chickens and also included are Joseph, Mary, Baby Jesus, shepherds, wise men and angels. The children enjoy touching the animals and smelling the scent of the hay and straw. Most importantly, they can see the reason for the season, Baby Jesus in the manger. Many times parents will take photos of their children at the manger with Joseph and Mary and Baby Jesus. However, around the middle of December, someone felt the need to remove Baby Jesus from the manger and took the Baby. We have not seen the Baby since that time. We ask that you kindly return Baby Jesus to the manager. The stable and manger are still on display. If for some reason the stable has been removed, you may leave the baby Jesus under the farm sign. We would greatly appreciate it if you would return the Baby to us. A thank you to the community for your continued support and overwhelming response each year.