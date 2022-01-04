The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - Week of 1/6/2022

Readers support equal rights for all students
Dear Editor,
My partner and I would like to express our support for Ms. Merrill, and her efforts to ensure that Hanover schools include and accept all students equally. We would like her, her son, and all families in Hanover to know that, while we do not have school-age children, we fully endorse and support the rights of all to self-identify and be recognized however they choose.
We would also like the Hanover School Board to know that we support these basic human rights of all students. Just because a loud minority pays too much attention to other peoples’ personal lives does not mean that restricting self-identity is “the will” of Hanover County as a whole. We may remain mostly silent, but know that everyone we interact with in Hanover County, whether parents or not, feels the same way.
Love is Love. The freedom to pursue life, liberty, and happiness must apply to all Americans.
Regards,
Jack Garrett and Quincy Sherry
Mechanicsville
Local farm seeks return of nativity display Baby Jesus
Dear Editor,
Each Christmas our family, located on Locust Grove Farm off of Atlee Station Road, celebrates the Christmas season by having a drive-by nativity. We have been offering this to the community for seven years. The response has been amazing. Each year we have more and more people actually stopping and coming to view the nativity. We have live animals from the farm: sheep, calves, goats, chickens and also included are Joseph, Mary, Baby Jesus, shepherds, wise men and angels. The children enjoy touching the animals and smelling the scent of the hay and straw. Most importantly, they can see the reason for the season, Baby Jesus in the manger. Many times parents will take photos of their children at the manger with Joseph and Mary and Baby Jesus. However, around the middle of December, someone felt the need to remove Baby Jesus from the manger and took the Baby. We have not seen the Baby since that time. We ask that you kindly return Baby Jesus to the manager. The stable and manger are still on display. If for some reason the stable has been removed, you may leave the baby Jesus under the farm sign. We would greatly appreciate it if you would return the Baby to us. A thank you to the community for your continued support and overwhelming response each year.