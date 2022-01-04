 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - Week of 1/6/2022
0 Comments

The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - Week of 1/6/2022

  • 0
Local Letters

Readers support equal rights for all students

Dear Editor,

My partner and I would like to express our support for Ms. Merrill, and her efforts to ensure that Hanover schools include and accept all students equally. We would like her, her son, and all families in Hanover to know that, while we do not have school-age children, we fully endorse and support the rights of all to self-identify and be recognized however they choose.

We would also like the Hanover School Board to know that we support these basic human rights of all students. Just because a loud minority pays too much attention to other peoples’ personal lives does not mean that restricting self-identity is “the will” of Hanover County as a whole. We may remain mostly silent, but know that everyone we interact with in Hanover County, whether parents or not, feels the same way.

Love is Love. The freedom to pursue life, liberty, and happiness must apply to all Americans.

Regards,

Jack Garrett and Quincy Sherry

Mechanicsville

Local farm seeks return of nativity display Baby Jesus

Dear Editor,

Each Christmas our family, located on Locust Grove Farm off of Atlee Station Road, celebrates the Christmas season by having a drive-by nativity. We have been offering this to the community for seven years. The response has been amazing. Each year we have more and more people actually stopping and coming to view the nativity. We have live animals from the farm: sheep, calves, goats, chickens and also included are Joseph, Mary, Baby Jesus, shepherds, wise men and angels. The children enjoy touching the animals and smelling the scent of the hay and straw. Most importantly, they can see the reason for the season, Baby Jesus in the manger. Many times parents will take photos of their children at the manger with Joseph and Mary and Baby Jesus. However, around the middle of December, someone felt the need to remove Baby Jesus from the manger and took the Baby. We have not seen the Baby since that time. We ask that you kindly return Baby Jesus to the manager. The stable and manger are still on display. If for some reason the stable has been removed, you may leave the baby Jesus under the farm sign. We would greatly appreciate it if you would return the Baby to us. A thank you to the community for your continued support and overwhelming response each year.

Louise Dvorak Tignor

Mechanicsville

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steven B. BAREFORD
News

Steven B. BAREFORD

BAREFORD, Steven B., 54, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Alla…

Leigh Eckard STILES
News

Leigh Eckard STILES

STILES, Leigh Eckard, beloved mother and wife, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 58. Leigh was born April 4, 1963, in Fa…

Constance Mann PACE
News

Constance Mann PACE

PACE, Constance Mann, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 22, 2021, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital surrounded by her children. Connie…

Marie Clark BROOKS
News

Marie Clark BROOKS

BROOKS, Marie Clark, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the arms of her devoted husband of 48 years, Cla…

Thomas Joseph "Tom" McKITTRICK III
News

Thomas Joseph "Tom" McKITTRICK III

McKITTRICK, Thomas Joseph "Tom" III, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, L…

Royal Calvin DAWSON, Jr.
News

Royal Calvin DAWSON, Jr.

DAWSON, Royal Calvin "R.C., Chief, Tiny or Max" Jr., 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away in the comfort of his home with his loving wife by his…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News