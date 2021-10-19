The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of 10/20/21

Match lovers do have a place

Dear Editor,

I'm writing concerning Jim Ridolphi's article, "Got a match? Not likely!"

Well, Jim, Got a Match? Most likely!

You see, there's an organization that's been around since 1941 and that's the Rathcamp Matchcover Society (RMS) with thousands of members who collect matchcovers and matchboxes. Here's the e-mail address of the society's President Nancy Smith, Nancdrew22@aol.com. The website for the society is www.matchcover.org.

I am wondering about the safety of your matches in your "eaves" as opposed to carrying them in your pocket, which was most common when they were popular. And, match making companies still do exist, but not as many as 20 years ago.

Strike on.

Yours truly,

Joe Cupurdija

Mechanicsville

Reader seeks School board answers

Dear Editor: