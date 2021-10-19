The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of 10/20/21

Match lovers do have a place
Dear Editor,
I'm writing concerning Jim Ridolphi's article, "Got a match? Not likely!"
Well, Jim, Got a Match? Most likely!
You see, there's an organization that's been around since 1941 and that's the Rathcamp Matchcover Society (RMS) with thousands of members who collect matchcovers and matchboxes. Here's the e-mail address of the society's President Nancy Smith, Nancdrew22@aol.com. The website for the society is www.matchcover.org.
I am wondering about the safety of your matches in your "eaves" as opposed to carrying them in your pocket, which was most common when they were popular. And, match making companies still do exist, but not as many as 20 years ago.
Strike on.
Yours truly,
Joe Cupurdija
Mechanicsville
Reader seeks School board answers
Dear Editor:
This letter is in reference to the School Board’s recent consideration of Proposed Policy Revision 6-1.10 (Proposed Revised Policy 6-1.10 Teaching about Sensitive or Controversial Topics ),7-1 (.Proposed Revised Policy 7-1.2 Equal Educational Opportunities) 2, 7-14 (Proposed Revised Policy 7-1.4 Student Records) found on School Board website for Oct. 12, 2021.
I am asking the Hanover School Board to provide in writing the specific language in the proposed policy changes that will guarantee Constitutional rights of religious liberty and free speech for all citizens as required by the US Constitution. May this request and the board’s response be publicly posted as “record”.
Thank you,
Oscar Walker
Ashland